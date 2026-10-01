Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim Premiere Elizabeth Holmes Film at NYFF

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s three-hour documentary You Can See Everything, following Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes before her 2023 prison term, premiered at the New York Film Festival on Sept. 30, drawing an audience of 1,100 at Alice Tully Hall.

The Bottom Line What Happened: Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim premiered their surprise documentary You Can See Everything (YCSE) at Alice Tully Hall during the 64th New York Film Festival on September 30, 2026.

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim premiered their surprise documentary You Can See Everything (YCSE) at Alice Tully Hall during the 64th New York Film Festival on September 30, 2026. The Format: The nearly three-hour A24 release follows Elizabeth Holmes and Billy Evans inside her home during her final days before beginning an 11-year prison sentence.

The nearly three-hour A24 release follows Elizabeth Holmes and Billy Evans inside her home during her final days before beginning an 11-year prison sentence. Festival Reception: Following a hidden debut at Telluride, the Manhattan screening drew 1,100 attendees who reacted with intense laughter and shouts throughout the unspooling narrative.

Alice Tully Hall Hosts a Packed Premiere for YCSE

Until its New York debut, only audiences who made their way to Telluride had witnessed the burgeoning phenomenon of You Can See Everything. The Lincoln Center screening offered a glimpse of what will come when the buzzy portrait opens in theaters in just over two weeks. An urbane audience of 1,100 filled Alice Tully Hall, with dozens more waiting on standby lines outside.

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Attendees screamed with such gusto at every plot twist that you might have thought A24 was re-releasing Midsommar rather than a documentary about a disgraced Silicon Valley founder. NYFF programming chief Dennis Lim introduced the screening by pointing to the viral teaser, telling the crowd that the feature is three hours of that exact energy.

Inside Fielder and Oppenheim’s Unusual Access

Fielder asked earnestly from the stage after the screening that audiences preserve the film’s discoveries for future viewers. For nearly the first two hours, Fielder approaches Holmes inside her family home by lobbing direct questions before her prison term begins in 2023. While she insists she is telling the truth, she appears constantly to be withholding full disclosure.

The last hour gets considerably wilder. Fielder spent months shooting Holmes without knowing if anything would materialize, initially doubting a documentary project because he thought the story was already well-told. A24 executives, who initially approached Fielder with the idea after meeting with Holmes, gave him an escape hatch at any point should he decide there wasn’t enough footage.

That escape hatch proved unnecessary. Holmes and her husband Billy Evans threw their doors open to two separate film crews running three cameras. Fielder and Oppenheim found the pair to be compelling and inscrutable subjects.

Comparative Festival Lineup Additions at NYFF 2026

The high-profile late addition of You Can See Everything coincided with other major fall festival announcements for the 64th New York Film Festival. Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial secured a world premiere slot at Alice Tully Hall for October 5, 2026, after Amazon MGM declined to release it and Neon acquired the distribution rights for a 2027 awards season launch.

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Selected High-Profile Additions to the 64th New York Film Festival Spotlight Section Film Title Director Screening Date Key Details You Can See Everything Nathan Fielder & Lance Oppenheim September 30, 2026 Surprise Telluride hit following Elizabeth Holmes before her 2023 prison term; released by A24. Artificial Luca Guadagnino October 5, 2026 Drama starring Andrew Garfield as OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman; acquired by Neon. Cameron Winter at Carnegie Hall Paul Thomas Anderson October 1, 2026 Concert film distributed by Janus Films and Criterion. Godzilla Minus Zero Takashi Yamazaki September 26, 2026 Spotlight Gala world premiere following 2023’s Oscar-winning predecessor.

Cognitive Dissonance and Postmodern Surprises

Reflecting on the grueling production process, Oppenheim told the NYFF crowd that everyone going through the movie experienced similar moments of cognitive dissonance. Fielder added from the stage that he is still struggling to this day to understand what he went through.

Nathan Fielder & Lance Oppenheim Team Up for Shocking New Doc | InSession Film Podcast

Holmes did not appear to know Fielder’s prior television work beforehand. Fielder noted that working with a subject who spent a decade subverting expectations of powerful figures created a unique mirror for his own career of constructing elaborate social experiments.