The NBA has closed its only elite training academy in Africa, located in Senegal, shifting its talent development strategy to a new global facility in Abu Dhabi. According to Reuters, the closure has sparked sharp criticism from former staff members who argue the move limits opportunities for young African players and highlights a persistent extraction mindset among multinational corporations.

The sudden shutdown of NBA Academy Africa marks a definitive end to an experiment launched in 2018. Designed to prepare promising young African athletes for professional basketball leagues in the United States and abroad, the Dakar facility trained approximately 110 students over its operational lifespan, Reuters reported.

Among its notable alumni are players who successfully transitioned to the highest levels of the sport. Ulrich Kamka Chomche of Cameroon became the first academy graduate drafted into the NBA in 2024, playing for the Toronto Raptors, while South Sudanese prospect Khaman Maluach joined the Phoenix Suns.

Despite these successes, current and former officials interviewed by Reuters revealed that the facility’s closure sent an immediate wave of discouragement through the student body. Michel Chikwanine, who served as the academy’s performance and lifestyle adviser, noted that the confidence of young athletes immediately waned upon hearing the news.

Michael Abbott, the academy’s former head of academic planning, voiced harsher criticisms regarding the league’s underlying motives. Abbott stated to Reuters that the decision demonstrated a fundamental lack of commitment to the children involved, suggesting the organization prioritized its business model over the welfare of the youths.

Responding to these concerns, the NBA explained that the closure reflects a broader evolution in its global basketball development strategy. The league has previously shuttered similar academies in Mexico and Australia, opting instead to centralize all elite training operations out of a new global academy scheduled to open soon in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, as detailed by Reuters.

At the same time, the NBA maintained that its dedication to the African continent remains firm. The league pointed to alternative initiatives such as the Basketball Africa League, which has completed six seasons, alongside its recurring Basketball Without Borders elite training camps held across Africa and worldwide.

Troy Justice, the NBA’s senior vice president, defended the reorganization in a statement reported by Reuters. Justice emphasized that the league remains proud of the academy’s past impact and assured that pooling young prospects into a single global location will ultimately grant them broader exposure to international professional coaches and scouts.

However, critics remain unconvinced by the centralized model. Chikwanine argued that requiring young African prospects—many of whom emerge from challenging socioeconomic backgrounds—to compete globally for training slots in the UAE introduces unnecessary hurdles.

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Furthermore, Chikwanine connected the decision to historical economic imbalances on the continent. He told Reuters that the move reinforces a pervasive local mistrust that major foreign enterprises approach African markets primarily to extract wealth rather than foster genuine human investment.

Overview of NBA Academy Africa Operations and Transition Metric / Detail Status / Fact Launch Year 2018 (Dakar, Senegal) Total Students Trained Approximately 110 Notable Alumni Drafted Ulrich Kamka Chomche (2024, Toronto Raptors), Khaman Maluach (Phoenix Suns) New Global Hub Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Alternative Continent Programs Cited Basketball Africa League (6 completed seasons), Basketball Without Borders

As the transition moves forward, questions persist regarding how prospective players from remote or underserved regions across Africa will access the newly centralized talent pipeline in the Middle East. While the NBA insists its alternative programs will sustain its pipeline of continental talent, former personnel continue to question whether regional aspirants will be left behind in the shift.