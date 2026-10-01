Ron Johnson Holds Roundtable on COVID-19 Hospital Protocols

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson hosted a four-hour roundtable discussion in Washington, D.C., titled “COVID-19 Hospital Protocols: Real Stories from Real People,” providing a platform for patients, families, and medical professionals to share testimonies regarding hospital treatments and patient isolation during the pandemic.

During the proceedings, 21 panelists detailed experiences involving treatments such as remdesivir and mechanical ventilation. Participants described encounters where alternative therapeutics were denied, family visitation was restricted, and strict institutional protocols superseded individualized clinical judgment.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Hospital Protocols: Standardized institutional guidelines implemented during public health emergencies to streamline patient management across care facilities.

Standardized institutional guidelines implemented during public health emergencies to streamline patient management across care facilities. Antiviral Interventions: Medications like remdesivir designed to inhibit viral replication.

Medications like remdesivir designed to inhibit viral replication. Informed Consent: The legal and ethical requirement that patients or their legal surrogates fully understand the risks, benefits, and alternatives of a medical procedure before consenting to treatment.

Testimonies from Patients and Families Across Forty-Six States

Senator Johnson opened the discussion by stating that his office received 583 testimonies from 46 states detailing rigid adherence to hospital guidelines. Families recounted instances where loved ones received treatments or mechanical ventilation without explicit consent, while facing restrictions on family visitation.

Among the speakers, Peggy Hokett shared the account of her husband, Raymond, who died 24 days after hospitalization in Oklahoma City. Hokett stated that her husband was administered remdesivir, placed on a ventilator without consent, and told his prognosis was poor because he was unvaccinated.

Similarly, Darla Smith detailed the hospitalization of her husband, Keith, in York, Pennsylvania, in November 2021. Smith described her unsuccessful efforts to advocate for his treatment before her husband died following mechanical ventilation.

In Plano, Texas, Gail and Brad Seiler navigated a 15-day hospitalization after Gail contracted COVID-19 in December 2021. Brad Seiler, a registered nurse and former Army captain, described his efforts to advocate for his wife’s care and successfully facilitate her discharge for recovery at home.

Other families reported similar experiences with institutional care. Stephanie Williamson detailed the December 2021 hospitalization of her husband, David, in Pomona, New Jersey, stating he was administered remdesivir without consent and died thirty days later. Melodie McKeel recounted the passing of her husband, Bryan, in Sarasota, Florida, after he was intubated against family wishes and denied further access to ivermectin following initial signs of improvement. Karen Hayles described the 2021 hospitalization of her son, Chase, a childhood cancer survivor with preexisting kidney damage, who received remdesivir despite assurances to the contrary and subsequently passed away while awaiting a kidney transplant.

Legal and Professional Perspectives on Medical Autonomy

Legal and medical professionals at the roundtable addressed systemic issues involving institutional rules, professional retaliation, and patient advocacy. Ralph Lorigo, a Buffalo-area attorney with over 50 years of legal experience, stated at the event that he represented 212 families across 40 states who were denied access to alternative treatments and drugs.

Medical practitioners also testified regarding professional consequences for questioning prevailing standards. Dr. James P. Miller, a licensed physician and surgeon from Everett, Washington, spoke on hospital misconduct and the targeted professional retaliation faced by clinicians who challenged COVID-era treatment practices.

Additional nursing perspectives were provided by Donna Lowery and Gail Macrae. Lowery, a registered nurse with 39 years of clinical experience, stated she was terminated and faced a complaint filed against her nursing license with the Florida Board of Nursing after advocating for a patient to receive a physician-ordered ivermectin prescription. Macrae, a registered nurse from Santa Rosa, California, testified about the imposition of rigid protocols and the denial of alternative treatments and drugs.

Participant / Speaker Role / Background Reported Clinical / Institutional Concern Peggy Hokett Family Member (Oklahoma City) Administration of remdesivir and ventilation without consent. Dr. James P. Miller Physician and Surgeon (Everett, WA) Professional retaliation against clinicians challenging treatment norms. Brad Seiler Registered Nurse / Former Army Captain (Plano, TX) Advocacy challenges during a 15-day hospital stay. Donna Lowery, RN Registered Nurse (Florida) Employment termination following advocacy for prescribed treatments. Ralph Lorigo, Esq. Attorney (Buffalo, NY) Legal representation of families denied alternative therapies across 40 states.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients evaluating treatment options during acute respiratory illness should discuss individualized care plans directly with qualified healthcare providers. Care decisions should balance institutional safety guidelines with open communication between clinical teams, patients, and designated family advocates.

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