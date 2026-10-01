Pittsburgh weekend events feature Oktoberfest, art and festivals

Pittsburgh families looking for weekend activities can choose from free art classes, Oktoberfest attractions on the Clemente Bridge, industrial history celebrations at the Carrie Blast Furnaces, silent films with live music at The Frick, and seasonal fall festivals.

The Bottom Line

Oktoberfest Pittsburgh: Runs through October 11 on the Clemente Bridge with a Ferris wheel, Weiner Dog races, and Kinderplay activities.

Runs through October 11 on the Clemente Bridge with a Ferris wheel, Weiner Dog races, and Kinderplay activities. Free Kids and Teen Programs: Features Little Artists at the Carnegie Library Downtown on Friday morning and Teen Choice at Squirrel Hill on Friday afternoon.

Features Little Artists at the Carnegie Library Downtown on Friday morning and Teen Choice at Squirrel Hill on Friday afternoon. Unique Cultural Events: Includes the Festival of Combustion at Carrie Blast Furnaces on Saturday and a 1926 silent film with live jazz piano at The Frick on Sunday.

Oktoberfest Attractions and Bridge Festivities

Oktoberfest Pittsburgh returns for its third year, operating through October 11 with new and returning attractions. Visitors will find an actual Ferris wheel positioned right in the middle of the Clemente Bridge, alongside traditional Weiner Dog races and Kinderplay activities designed for younger children. The complete schedule and timing details remain available through local event listings.

Library Art Sessions and Teen Programs on Friday

The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh hosts two distinct youth programs on Friday, October 2, as kidsburgh.org reported. Little Artists takes place at the Downtown location from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Children from birth to age 5 and their caregivers can experiment with colors, shapes, textures, and materials during a hands-on sensory art session; participants are advised to dress for a mess. Later in the day, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the Squirrel Hill branch hosts Teen Choice. Students in grades 6 through 12 can choose their own creative adventure, finish recent Teen Time projects, explore games and supplies, or share a favorite skill with friends. Both Friday library events are free to the public.

Industrial History Celebrations and Green Space Parks

Saturday, October 3, features large-scale outdoor community gatherings across the city. The Festival of Combustion runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Carrie Blast Furnaces. Hosted by Rivers of Steel, the event celebrates industrial arts and American crafts through hands-on demonstrations, live music, and tours. Tickets are priced at $25 for adults while children enter for free. Simultaneously, Riverview Park Day takes place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., offering a day of community support for one of the city’s green spaces in a partnership featuring the City of Pittsburgh, Friends of Riverview Parks, Northside Leadership Conference, and Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy. Riverview Park Day is free with no registration required.

Autumn Resorts and Halloween Game Shows

Seasonal celebrations span both Saturday, October 3, and Sunday, October 4. Autumnfest at Seven Springs operates over the weekend, offering family fun such as live musical entertainment, chairlift rides, an alpine slide, a pumpkin patch, and a Kids Zone. Admission to Autumnfest is free, though fees apply for food and individual activities; this event continues for the following two weekends as well. On Sunday, October 4, at 2 p.m., the Oaks Theater hosts the Game Show Halloween Bash. The interactive, family-friendly experience features O’Ryan the O’Mazing, Weird Eric, and the Harmon Bros., with kids encouraged to wear costumes and participate in games. Tickets are $20, while admission is free for children ages 2 and younger.

Event Name Date Location Admission Cost Little Artists at CLP Friday, Oct. 2 Carnegie Library – Downtown Free Teen Choice Friday, Oct. 2 Carnegie Library – Squirrel Hill Free Festival of Combustion Saturday, Oct. 3 Carrie Blast Furnaces $25 adults, free for kids Riverview Park Day Saturday, Oct. 3 Riverview Park Free Game Show Halloween Bash Sunday, Oct. 4 Oaks Theater $20, free for ages 2 and under Kids Days at Haunted Acres Manor Sunday, Oct. 4 Haunted Acres Manor $15 Chess in Mellon Square Sunday, Oct. 4 Mellon Square Free An Afternoon in Paris Silent Film Sunday, Oct. 4 The Frick Pittsburgh $3 to $20

Haunted Attractions, Chess, and Silent Film Screenings

Sunday, October 4, features additional afternoon programming. Haunted Acres Manor holds its special Kids Days from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., providing a lights-on, scare-free haunted house walk-through, maze admission, touch-a-trucks, character meet-and-greets, and photo-ops for $15, which includes a craft, game ticket, and treats. For chess enthusiasts, Chess in Mellon Square runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. as part of Pittsburgh Chess Week. Instructors and youth leaders from Queens Gambit offer casual games, beginner instruction, and open play for all skill levels, with no registration required. Finally, The Frick Pittsburgh presents “An Afternoon in Paris” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., screening Ernst Lubitsch’s 1926 silent comedy “So This Is Paris.” The PG-rated film is accompanied by live jazz piano from Tom Roberts and followed by a Q&A session, with tickets ranging from $3 to $20.