UK Banks Tumble as 30-Year Gilt Yields Hit 1998 Highs Ahead of Budget

UK banking shares dropped sharply as 30-year gilt yields hit 6.0% for the first time since January 1998, amid mounting budget jitters. According to Reuters, lenders including NatWest (LON: NWG), HSBC (LON: HSBA), Barclays (LON: BARC), and Lloyds (LON: LLOY) faced heavy selling pressure ahead of the October 28 budget.

The Bottom Line Thirty-year gilt yields touched 6.0% for the first time since January 1998, escalating government debt-servicing costs.

Major UK lenders faced significant equity drops, with the FTSE 350 banks index sliding 4.1% in a single session.

Finance Minister John Healey faces a shrinking fiscal buffer of £9 billion as the October 28 budget approaches.

Gilt Yields Hit Multi-Decade Highs Amid Middle East Conflict

British borrowing costs climbed significantly as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East disrupted global energy markets. Reuters reported that Brent crude rose 3% to cross $108 per barrel following the breakdown of diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran over the weekend. The resulting energy price surge amplified global inflation fears, triggering a broad international retreat from government debt.

In the United Kingdom, this macroeconomic pressure manifested in severe bond market stress. 30-year gilt yields pushed past 6.0% for the first time since January 1998. Yields touched 6.07% at points during the session before retreating slightly. 10-year gilt yields rose above 5.42%, marking the highest borrowing rates seen since 2007.

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Banking Sector Equities Stumble Across European Markets

The sovereign debt sell-off transmitted directly into commercial bank valuations. Reuters reported that the FTSE 350 banks index fell 4.1%, marking its largest one-day drop since May 5. Individual institutions sustained steep losses: NatWest shares dropped 5.2%, HSBC fell 4.3%, Barclays dropped nearly 4%, and Lloyds lost 4.4%. Broader European markets felt the strain as well, with an index of eurozone banking shares declining approximately 3%.

Company / Index Ticker Daily Share Price Movement NatWest Group LON: NWG -5.2% Lloyds Banking Group LON: LLOY -4.4% HSBC Holdings LON: HSBA -4.3% Barclays LON: BARC -4.0% (approx.) FTSE 350 Banks Index .FTNMX301010 -4.1%

Fiscal Headroom Shrinks Ahead of the October 28 Budget

Downward pressure on equity prices intensified following reports from Sky News, cited by Reuters, that the heads of major British lenders—including Barclays, HSBC, and Lloyds—had been summoned to a meeting with Finance Minister John Healey ahead of the upcoming Autumn Budget on October 28. Market participants interpreted the summons as an indicator of potential sector-specific taxation.

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Chancellor John Healey inherited £24 billion of fiscal headroom from his predecessor, Rachel Reeves, a buffer that had already contracted to £9 billion prior to the latest market movements. With national debt heading toward £4 trillion and debt interest absorbing £1 out of every £10 of government spending, escalating gilt yields threaten to erase remaining fiscal margins entirely.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.