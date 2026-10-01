Four-Vehicle Chain Collision on E6 Southbound Near Vestby

Chain Collision Halts E6 Southbound Traffic Near Vestby

A four-vehicle chain collision blocked the southbound lanes of the E6 near Vestby on Thursday afternoon, creating extensive traffic queues toward Sarpsborg before authorities cleared the roadway later that evening. Sarpsborg Arbeiderblad reported that emergency services mobilized following initial alerts of the crash near the Vestby North exit.

Øst Police District received the first notifications at 3:41 p.m., according to Håkon Hatlen. Emergency responders rushed to the scene as the extent of damage to both the vehicles and the occupants remained unknown during the initial response phase. Crews worked quickly to assess the situation as traffic ground to a halt along the corridor.

Insufficient Distance Triggers Impacts

Investigators determined that the afternoon pileup occurred when the lead vehicle slowed down in traffic, leaving the three drivers trailing behind with insufficient following distance to stop safely. The subsequent inability to brake in time resulted in the rear-end impacts.

Minimal Injuries Reported Among Individuals Involved

Out of the individuals involved in the multi-vehicle crash, one person required transport to the local emergency clinic for a precautionary medical evaluation. The four other people involved in the accident did not require follow-up by the health service. Recovery units arrived promptly to clear the debris and damaged automobiles from the asphalt.

Rapid Clearance Restores Full Commuter Flow

The Traffic Management Center for the Eastern Region confirmed that the collision generated traffic problems, leaving motorists stranded in long queues stretching down the E6 toward Sarpsborg. Police officially declared the highway completely open for unrestricted traffic flow at 4:58 p.m.