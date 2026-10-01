Asha Sharma declares Xbox is not for sale in interview

« Xbox n’est pas à vendre », declared Asha Sharma, head of the video game division at Microsoft, in an interview with the New York Times. Sharma took over the leadership role in February, succeeding Phil Spencer, who had held the position since 2014, as the company faces a fiscal crisis marked by thousands of layoffs and slumping revenues.

Leadership Overhauls and Financial Realities at Xbox

The division is navigating a turbulent fiscal year. In July, Microsoft announced plans to eliminate 3,200 jobs throughout the 2026-2027 fiscal year, amounting to twenty percent of the Xbox workforce, which had already seen reductions in previous years. Sharma detailed the financial pressures behind the cuts, noting that outside of the seventy-five billion dollar acquisition of Activision in 2023, the company invested more than twenty billion dollars over five years while annual revenue dropped by nearly half a billion dollars. Profitability margins for the fiscal year are projected to land near three percent, down from the previous year.

Studio Restructuring and the Move to Activision

Studio closures and staff reassignments have reshaped Microsoft’s internal development teams. Ninja Theory, the studio behind Hellblade, failed to find a buyer and faces potential closure, while the future of Lyon-based Arkane remains uncertain. Meanwhile, two hundred sixty-eight positions are being cut specifically within Halo Studios, which is now placed under the umbrella of Activision alongside two other major operations: Rare and World’s Edge. Other studios like Obsidian Entertainment moved to Bethesda, and Compulsion Games returned to independence.

Strategic Debates Over Consoles and Physical Media

Industry veterans have publicly weighed in on the division’s direction. Shawn Layden, the former head of PlayStation, offered advice to Sharma as she shapes the future of Microsoft gaming, suggesting she choose between two stark paths: build a competitive hardware platform to rival PlayStation or exit the console market entirely to focus solely on software publishing. Despite these pressures, Xbox has adopted a distinct stance on physical media. While rival Sony has drawn criticism from hardcore gamers by phasing out physical formats, Sharma emphasized in August that players still value physical discs and want the freedom of choice.

Upcoming Partnerships and Future Hardware Horizons

Xbox also surprised the industry by partnering with Hideo Kojima to finance and publish Physint, a project previously dropped by Sony, with a release targeted for the next generation of consoles anticipated before the end of the decade. Sources indicate the deal for Physint involves significantly lower expenditures than typical high-end Xbox titles. Regarding the broader hardware strategy, production cost spikes and RAM crises are forcing executives to rethink console economics for upcoming hardware.