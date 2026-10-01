Home » World » The New York Times ranks the 100 best TV series of the 21st century

The New York Times has published a ranking of the 100 best television series and fictional programs premiered since January 1, 2000, as voted by more than 500 industry professionals including actors, creators, and showrunners. Breaking Bad secured the number one spot in the list, which captures the cultural shift of the “Peak TV” era.

How the Industry Voted on Two Decades of Television

The resulting list reflects how the medium transformed pop culture through the streaming boom, the migration of major cinema stars to the small screen, and the emergence of a fresh generation of creators.

Notably, The Sopranos was entirely excluded from the survey because it premiered in 1999, missing the strict January 1, 2000 cutoff date established for the ballot. Meanwhile, HBO demonstrated substantial dominance in the upper tiers of the survey, securing multiple positions within the elite top ten.

Breaking Bad Leads a Global Top Ten Dominated by Prestige Drama

The top tier of the New York Times ranking showcases the critical heavyweights that defined 21st-century viewing habits. Breaking Bad claimed the number one position, followed closely by The Wire at number two, and Mad Men at number three.

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Rounding out the highest echelon of the list are Succession in fourth place, Fleabag in fifth, and Game of Thrones in sixth. The remainder of the top ten features Veep, 30 Rock, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Atlanta.

Rank Series Title Premiere Year Creator / Showrunner 1 Breaking Bad 2008 Vince Gilligan 2 The Wire 2002 David Simon 3 Mad Men 2007 Matthew Weiner 4 Succession N/A Jesse Armstrong 5 Fleabag 2016 Phoebe Waller-Bridge 6 Game of Thrones 2011 N/A 7 Veep N/A Armando Iannucci 8 30 Rock 2006 Tina Fey 9 Curb Your Enthusiasm 2000 Larry David 10 Atlanta 2016 Donald Glover

Surprise Placements and Notable International Omissions

The exhaustive survey sparked debate regarding middle and lower bracket placements. Highly influential cultural touchstones found themselves positioned further down the compilation: Lost landed at number 22, Black Mirror at 26, and the acclaimed prequel Better Call Saul dropped to 27.

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Massive global streaming hits also populated the lower half of the roster. Peaky Blinders secured the 43rd spot, Stranger Things placed at 53, Squid Game arrived at 72, and The Bear appeared at 74. Meanwhile, European television critics observed a striking absence within the American-centric voter pool, as zero Spanish productions managed to secure a spot in the top 100, leaving international sensations like La Casa de Papel completely off the final tally.

The lower boundaries of the ranking feature Ted Lasso at 75, The Queen’s Gambit at 81, Shōgun at 86, and Scandal closing out the list at number 100.