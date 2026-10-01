France Chicken Product Recall: Salmonella Contamination Prompts Nationwide Alert

Major poultry producer Guillot-Cobreda has initiated a product recall across France due to a suspicion of bacterial contamination affecting multiple brands of chicken fillets and minced poultry products. Government health safety watchdogs flagged several batches of pre-packaged poultry items, prompting urgent inspections of home refrigerators nationwide.

The safety alerts center on the presence of Salmonella, a bacterium known to cause gastrointestinal illness. According to public health data, France records roughly 198,000 cases of salmonellosis annually, with 183,000 stemming from food sources. Minced and ground meats carry an elevated vulnerability because industrial processing disperses surface bacteria deep into the meat, rendering a simple surface sear ineffective at eliminating the risk.

Extensive Product Recalls Affecting Major Poultry Brands Nationwide

The administrative action targets specialized poultry items distributed through major supermarket chains across the country. The affected inventory primarily involves twin-packs of plastic-film-wrapped minced chicken fillets produced in the Guillot-Cobreda workshops. Affected merchandise spans multiple commercial labels, including Le Gaulois, Corico, Les Prêts à Cuisiner, Bec d’or, Le Boucher des halles, and L’Atelier de nos Régions.

The recall lists specific batches and expiration dates distributed through various retail networks. For products under the Les Prêts à Cuisiner brand, consumer warnings apply to batch number 0416016307 with an expiration date of October 2, 2026; batch number 0416016456 with expiration dates spanning October 3 to October 5, 2026; and batch number 0416016541 expiring on October 5, 2026. Corico items under batch number 0416016307 are recalled for dates between September 30 and October 2, 2026, alongside batch 0416016365 expiring October 2, 2026, batch 0416016456 expiring October 3, 2026, and batch 0416016541 set for October 3, 2026.

Additional warnings cover Le Gaulois batches 0416016241 expiring between September 30 and October 2, 2026, and 0416016381 expiring from October 3 to October 6, 2026. Bec d’or goods include batch 0416016307 expiring on September 30, 2026, and batch 0416016456 for consumption between October 1 and October 2, 2026. Finally, Le Boucher des halles items span batch 0416016307 expiring between October 1 and October 2, 2026, batch 0416016365 with an October 2, 2026 deadline, batch 0416016456 expiring between October 2 and October 4, 2026, and batch 0416016541 expiring on October 4, 2026. Earlier recalls also impacted E.Leclerc, Grand Frais, Fresh, and Mon Marché outlets with merchandise carrying expiration dates extending back into mid-September.

Health Risks, Symptoms, and Food Safety Guidelines

Ingesting food contaminated with salmonella typically triggers acute gastroenteritis. Manifestations generally appear abruptly within six to seventy-two hours following consumption, presenting as abdominal cramps, liquid diarrhea, vomiting, headaches, and fever. Public health specialists note that vulnerable demographics, particularly young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals, face a heightened risk of developing severe dehydration complications.

Health authorities advise consumers who purchased any of the listed items to avoid using or eating them. Retailers are processing refunds for returned items, or customers may destroy the goods. Anyone exhibiting digestive trouble after eating the affected poultry should consult a physician promptly, explicitly noting the consumption of suspect meat. Conversely, individuals who have consumed the products without developing symptoms within a seven-day window require no medical treatment.

Photo: medisite.fr

To eliminate bacterial risks in future food handling, official agencies emphasize that proper cooking remains the primary defense. Food safety guidelines from the French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety indicate that cooking poultry to an internal core temperature of at least +65 °C destroys salmonella strains, with a higher target of +74 °C mandated specifically for minced meats. Experts also caution that standard home freezing does not kill bacteria; cold temperatures merely render pathogens dormant until thawing reactivates their proliferation.