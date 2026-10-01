TSU Psychology Department Offers Affordable Degrees and APA-Accredited Ph.D

Tennessee State University is Nashville’s only public university, providing affordable and convenient bachelor’s, master’s, and Ph.D. programs in psychology and related fields. Housed on the third floor of Clay Hall on the university’s 450-acre main campus, the Department of Psychological Sciences and Counseling delivers flexible education formats, including online, hybrid, weekend, and evening classes tailored to working students and professionals.

The department’s core mission centers on establishing a strong foundation in psychological science for undergraduate students pursuing diverse career paths, while simultaneously preparing graduate candidates for professional roles as mental health counselors, school counselors, and psychologists. Guided by Interim Chair and Professor Joshua Shive, Ph.D., the faculty emphasizes lifelong learning, community service, and respect for individuals from all backgrounds, offering mentorship and specialized training across multiple subfields of psychology.

Programs of Study and Academic Concentrations

Undergraduate and graduate tracks within the department provide structured pathways supported by specialized faculty coordinators. The Bachelor of Science in Psychology program, coordinated by Lisa de la Mothe, Ph.D., leverages its position within Nashville’s only public university to support student advancement, with approximately 40% of its psychology majors continuing on to earn master’s degrees or doctorates. Students in this track benefit from specialized career advising, high-impact practices such as study abroad and undergraduate research—including studies on the auditory systems of primate brains—and an inclusive academic community.

For graduate students, the Master of Science in Counseling offers a Clinical Mental Health Concentration coordinated by James Campbell, Ph.D., serving as a stepping stone toward doctoral studies or careers as Licensed Professional Counselors. Additionally, the M.S. in Professional School Counseling program, led by Dr. Lauren Rocha, features evening, online, and hybrid courses taught by nationally recognized professionals, maintaining a 100% pass rate on the PRAXIS exam among its students.

At the doctoral level, the Ph.D. in Psychology with a Counseling Psychology concentration is coordinated by Dr. Robin Oatis-Ballew. This program holds accreditation from the American Psychological Association (APA), making it one of two HBCUs in the nation that offers a Counseling Psychology concentration that is accredited by the American Psychological Association (APA). The curriculum integrates social justice and advocacy into its coursework, practica, and research areas.

Training Partnerships and Institutional Recognition

Graduate students in the doctoral counseling psychology program take advantage of diverse training opportunities across the Nashville area. Clinical placements include partnerships with Vanderbilt University, Fisk University, Veteran’s Administration hospitals, and numerous public and private practices focused on underserved populations, contributing to a consistent 100% internship match rate.

The department’s academic and training quality has earned notable external recognition. In 2021, the Council of Counseling Psychology Training Programs recognized the Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology Program at Tennessee State University as the Outstanding Graduate Training Program for excellence in training students to serve diverse communities in health services psychology. This honor aligns with prior recognitions from the American Psychological Association, including a 10-Year Reaccreditation and the 2019 Suinn Minority Achievement Program Award.

Admissions and Program Coordination

Prospective students seeking specific information regarding curriculum requirements, application deadlines, or enrollment procedures can contact program coordinators directly. Inquiries for the undergraduate B.S. program are directed to Lisa de la Mothe, while graduate inquiries are handled by James Campbell for the clinical mental health concentration, Dr. Lauren Rocha for school counseling, and Dr. Robin Oatis-Ballew for the doctoral counseling psychology program.