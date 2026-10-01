The Missing Millions Stashed in German Gold Bars

An extraordinary political bequest involving 138 kilograms of gold bars and coins worth over 33 million euros remains unrecoverable as a family dispute over a will collides with the financial empire of the far-right AfD party. The gold is believed to constitute a major portion of the party’s assets, marking the largest political inheritance in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany, though the exact whereabouts of the assets remain unknown even after an 18-minute video investigation.

The Legacy of Reiner Strangfeld

Before dousing himself with gasoline and taking his own life in July 2018, Reiner Strangfeld allegedly left his fortune to the AfD. The party accepted the inheritance without hesitation.

Comedy Meets Investigative Journalism on Stage

The saga is now taking center stage in “Fun Facts,” a news format produced in Germany since March that delivers five shows per week to live audiences in several German cities. Utilizing comedians such as Hazel Brugger to break down the international PISA study and Martin Frank to explain the implications of “remigration” for the pension system, the format aims to bypass traditional information fatigue. Gedreht wird an mehreren Vormittagen bis Weihnachten, with an exclusive story in collaboration with “Dossier” announced for October 24 under the moderation of Florian Scheuba.

The Battle Over the Fifth Estate

Operating outside the traditional boundaries of official non-profit status to challenge authoritarian tendencies, “Fun Facts” relies primarily on ticket sales and contributions rather than corporate advertising, drawing from a pool of 100 part-time news anchors. Addressing the evolving media landscape, Waschkowski argues that while legacy media remains vital for real journalism, social media platforms and independent formats have established themselves as a powerful force in shaping public awareness. As Waschkowski states, big-tech platforms exercise immense power over the distribution of information to their users through their algorithms, holding more influence than certain local media outlets. Even when lacking ethics and morals, these tech giants cannot be boycotted by “fun facts” and accompanying pro-democratic intentions, because real journalism is channeled through these media, making it all the more important to reach people there and move away from big tech.