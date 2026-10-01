Carly Rae Jepsen Announces 2027 ‘Day and Night’ North American Tour Dates

Carly Rae Jepsen announced her 26-city North American “Day and Night” tour, slated to kick off April 15, 2027, at Edmonton’s Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. The trek supports her double LP of the same name, featuring headlining stops at Madison Square Garden, the Kia Forum, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The Bottom Line

– Carly Rae Jepsen’s 2027 headlining “Day and Night” tour spans 26 cities across North America, launching April 15 in Edmonton, Alberta, and wrapping May 29 in Montreal.

– The trek supports her 24-track double LP “Day and Night,” released in mid-September, which is split between folk-oriented songs and dance tracks.

– Ticket sales kick off with a Verizon Shine loyalty presale on October 5, followed by an artist presale on October 6 and a general public on-sale on October 8. Photo: yahoo.com

Edmonton Launch and North American Routing

The “Day and Night” tour officially launches on April 15, 2027, at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton, Alberta. From there, the two-time Grammy nominee heads to Calgary’s Grey Eagle Resort & Casino on April 16 and Vancouver’s Orpheum on April 18 before crossing the border into the United States. The U.S. leg features stops at Portland’s Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall on April 19, San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on April 21, and her headlining appearance at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on April 22. Additional April dates include San Diego, Morrison’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on April 25, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. Moving into May, the routing hits Phoenix, Irving, Austin’s Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on May 7, Houston, Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Washington, D.C.’s The Anthem on May 14. She will headline Madison Square Garden in New York City on May 15 before heading to Philadelphia, Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway on May 19, Chicago, and Detroit. The trek loops back into Canada for shows in Toronto and Ottawa at HISTORY, concluding on May 29 at Montreal’s MTELUS.

Double LP Conceptual Split and Musical Direction

The tour directly supports Jepsen’s eighth studio album, Day and Night, a 24-track double LP released in mid-September. The record is divided, with each LP housing 12 songs corresponding to its respective thematic half. In an interview with Variety, Jepsen explained the genesis of the project. “[It] was born when I was just driving in my car here in LA. I loved its simplicity,” she shared, adding that the daytime tracks lean into an organic, dreamy vibe. “Then the nighttime, you immediately feel things get heightened and a little darker and more experimental. So then I would show up with sessions with a bit more intention and it became really fun because I knew what colors I was playing with.” A Rolling Stone review praised the release as her “most experimental and exhilarating work,” noting that “she makes falling in love feel brand-new all over again.” The double-disc offering splits between softer folk-oriented numbers and dance bangers. Visual aesthetics have heavily accompanied the album cycle. Jepsen previously unveiled the music video for her single “Versailles”—directed by Kanya Iwana and filmed in Los Angeles—which draws explicit inspiration from Sofia Coppola’s film Marie Antoinette. Back in August, she also dropped a video for her ABBA-inspired track “Don’t Leave Me on the Dance Floor.”

Tour Phase Key Dates Notable Venues & Cities Opening Canadian Leg April 15 – April 18, 2027 Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (Edmonton), Event Centre @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino (Calgary), Orpheum (Vancouver) Major U.S. Arenas & Amphitheaters April 22 – May 19, 2027 The Kia Forum (Los Angeles), Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Morrison), Madison Square Garden (New York City), MGM Music Hall at Fenway (Boston) Closing Canadian Leg May 25 – May 29, 2027 HISTORY (Toronto), HISTORY (Ottawa), MTELUS (Montreal)

Ticketing Timeline and Theatrical Writing Side Projects

Fans looking to secure seats face a tiered rollout. Verizon customers enrolled in the company’s Shine loyalty program gain access to an exclusive presale starting on October 5 at 10 a.m. local time. An artist presale follows on October 6 at 10 a.m. local time, while tickets open to the general public on October 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Outside of her touring commitments, Jepsen is actively expanding her compositional footprint. She is currently writing the music and lyrics for an upcoming stage adaptation of 10 Things I Hate About You. She is co-writing the theatrical score alongside producer Ethan Gruska, with the production officially opening its curtains on August 17.