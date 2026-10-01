Megan Fox Stars in Ro’s New ED Pill Campaign

Telehealth platform Ro launched its first celebrity campaign for a compounded erectile dysfunction pill on Thursday, casting actress Megan Fox in a tight red catsuit to personify the product named Ro Sparks. The campaign features Fox speaking in first-person about the medication’s active ingredients across linear TV, streaming, and out-of-home placements.

The Bottom Line Strategic Shift: Ro transitioned from utilizing patient testimonials—such as Serena Williams and Charles Barkley for GLP-1 offerings—to leveraging Megan Fox as a personified product icon for ED treatments.

Ro transitioned from utilizing patient testimonials—such as Serena Williams and Charles Barkley for GLP-1 offerings—to leveraging Megan Fox as a personified product icon for ED treatments. Regulatory Status: The marketed compound contains sildenafil and tadalafil, the active components of Viagra and Cialis, and dissolves sublingually, though the specific formulation remains unapproved by the FDA.

Megan Fox Personifies Unapproved Compound in First Celebrity ED Campaign

Erectile dysfunction advertising has historically leaned on clinical messaging or patient testimonials. Ro broke from that convention by casting global sex symbol Megan Fox as the physical embodiment of its compounded ED medication, “Ro Sparks,” as reported by Adweek. In the campaign spots, Fox wears a tight red catsuit emblazoned with the product logo. She does not cite personal experience with the condition or reference clinical studies. Instead, she delivers a first-person voiceover detailing the active ingredients and intended effects of the pill.

The medication itself is a sublingual compound containing both sildenafil and tadalafil—the active chemical components found in Pfizer’s Viagra and Eli Lilly’s Cialis, respectively. The formulation dissolves under the tongue for rapid absorption. However, the compound is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Shifting From Patient Testimonials to Iconography

Previous celebrity partnerships utilized by the telehealth platform featured actual users of the brand’s services. Past campaigns highlighted public figures speaking about their personal success with Ro’s offerings, including tennis legend Serena Williams, former NBA player Charles Barkley, internet personality Trisha Paytas, and actress Chrissy Metz.

Ro Celebrity Marketing Strategies Comparison Campaign Era Featured Figures Product Line Messaging Approach Previous Campaigns Serena Williams, Charles Barkley, Trisha Paytas, Chrissy Metz GLP-1 Weight Loss Offerings Personal patient testimonials and lived experience Current Campaign Megan Fox Ro Sparks (Compounded ED Pill) Product personification via sex symbol iconography

The “Megan Fox Is Ro Sparks” concept employs a completely different tactical framework. Consumer research conducted by the telehealth platform indicated that male consumers show higher receptivity to erectile dysfunction marketing when a woman delivers the message. While the company could have framed the condition around a couple navigating ED together, the marketing team opted for a racier tone. Leveraging Fox’s public persona was described by the company in a press release as “an idea that wouldn’t work with anyone else.”

New York City Rollout and Out-of-Home Execution

The commercial rollout commenced on Thursday across linear television networks, digital streaming platforms, and paid social media channels. To capture physical foot traffic, the campaign includes an interactive, out-of-home component centered around a Times Square digital takeover.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.