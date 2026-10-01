James Rodríguez and Teófilo Gutiérrez Clash in Nacional vs Junior Match

The Clash at the Atanasio Girardot: James and Teo’s Heated Exchange

On October 1, 2026, Atlético Nacional secured a 3-1 victory against Junior de Barranquilla in the Clausura tournament.

Fantasy & Market Impact Atlético Nacional’s climb to second place in the Liga Betplay standings with 22 points increases the fantasy value of key contributors like Andrés Román and James Rodríguez.

Escalation During the Clausura Fixture

The fixture between Atlético Nacional and Junior de Barranquilla carried significant tension, serving as a re-edition of the Apertura final where the Barranquilla side claimed their 12th star on June 8. In the 55th minute of the match, an accumulation of fouls and physical battles boiled over. According to El Colombiano, Atlético Nacional was awarded a free kick when Teófilo Gutiérrez picked up the ball and tossed it toward James Rodríguez, who was preparing to take the set piece.

Noticias RCN noted via lip-reading analysis that Gutiérrez told Rodríguez, “Cuidadito, eh, eso no se la paso. Jugá marica, cómo es que vos me estás hablando marica. Córrase bobo,” while video footage captured Rodríguez being shielded and pulled away by teammates Déiber Caicedo and Bryan Castrillón.

Historical Ties and Differing Perspectives

Both players share an extensive history with the Colombia national team, having played crucial roles during the qualification campaign for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. However, their relationship has experienced friction over the years, with Carlos Antonio Vélez referencing a reported antecedent during the 2015 Copa América in Chile during the broadcast.

Photo: El Colombiano

Reactions to the incident spanned across Latin American sports media. Former Colombia goalkeeper Óscar Córdoba defended Gutiérrez’s approach on ESPN, stating, “Teófilo has more street smarts than James,” while other analysts pointed out the stark contrast in playing styles and temperaments between the two seasoned captains.

Match Statistics and Table Standings

Atlético Nacional’s 3-1 victory lifted the club to the second position in the Liga Betplay table with 22 points, trailing América de Cali by two points. The match featured decisive goals from Andrés Sarmiento in the 8th minute and a brace from Andrés Román, assisted by Ian Poveda and facilitated by James Rodríguez’s playmaking.

Match and Standings Overview Team Points Table Position Recent Match Result Atlético Nacional 22 2nd Won 3-1 vs. Junior Junior de Barranquilla – – Lost 1-3 vs. Nacional América de Cali 24 1st –

Neither James Rodríguez nor Teófilo Gutiérrez issued official public explanations regarding the specific catalyst for the verbal altercation following the final whistle.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.