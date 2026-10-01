Illinois Secretary of State Race 2026: Candidates and Key Issues

The Illinois Secretary of State Race in 2026 Sets Up a High-Stakes Double Contest

Illinois’ 2026 secretary of state race features incumbent Alexi Giannoulias and Republican challenger Diane M. Harris. The election carries an unusual twist: Giannoulias is also a frontrunner in Chicago’s 2027 mayoral election. A dual victory would allow Gov. JB Pritzker to appoint a secretary of state for a full term.

What the Office Does and Who Controls It Now

Despite misconceptions about foreign affairs, the Illinois secretary of state has no connection to diplomacy. Instead, the department handles essential state records, including driver’s licenses and voter registrations. Alexi Giannoulias, a former Illinois state treasurer, currently holds the office. His entry into politics famously began as a basketball-playing buddy of Barack Obama. Giannoulias also played professional basketball in Greece, an experience that shaped his view on teamwork and leadership.

As a candidate, Giannoulias relies heavily on his administrative track record, emphasizing modernization efforts. He points to streamlined bureaucratic processes for ID renewals, online appointment scheduling ahead of DMV visits, and the deployment of DMV kiosks. Financial disclosures highlight his formidable campaign apparatus, with Giannoulias raising nearly $3.7 million in the second quarter of the year. Giannoulias spent about $6,000 on a single fundraiser in April, nearly as much as Harris raised in the second quarter of the year.

The Republican Challenger and Competing Policy Visions

Diane M. Harris enters the race as an entrepreneur who previously made an unsuccessful bid for the State Senate as the Republican nominee in 2022. She landed the Republican nod for secretary of state by six percentage points. Harris has pledged to ensure strict adherence to state laws governing license plate readers. Meanwhile, Giannoulias advocates for more proactive internal audits of the same surveillance technology.

Harris has openly criticized her opponent’s simultaneous political ambitions in candidate questionnaires. She stated: “The people deserve someone who’s committed to serving this state’s office.” Beyond administrative philosophy, the candidates hold sharp policy disagreements. Giannoulias rolled back testing requirements for elderly drivers. Harris, however, favors tests for all age groups.

The office’s data practices have also sparked debate following incidents where federal immigration authorities accessed statewide license plate reader data. Amid allegations of law enforcement abuse within the surveillance system, Giannoulias has called for accountability measures and defined consequences for state law violations. He also aims to establish clear oversight pathways following searches of state data by federal immigration authorities and alleged abuse by police.

The general election takes place against the backdrop of recent statewide races frequently being decided in the primaries.