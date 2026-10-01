Érick Celestino Gomes escapes cell through bar gap in Brazil

An inmate identified as Érick Celestino Gomes escaped from a police holding cell in Florianópolis, Brazil, during the early hours of Saturday, September 26, 2026, by squeezing through a 15-centimeter gap between iron bars in less than a minute, as captured by internal surveillance cameras.

The Escape at the Central de Plantão Policial

The unusual evasion occurred at the Central de Plantão Policial (CPP) in the state of Santa Catarina, which functions as the central unit for receiving detainees in the state, turning the incident into a high-impact institutional case for the catarinense police force. The subject was captured in flagrante delicto in a mechanical workshop in the Pantanal neighborhood during the hours prior to the escape, following his arrest linked to a complaint for domestic violence. Immediately after his arrest, officers transferred him to the central station’s holding facility.

Photo: xeu.mx

Internal closed-circuit footage, which was later broadcast locally and internationally by Fox News, records the exact sequence of the escape. The detainee first pushed his arms and head through the narrow opening before sliding his torso, hips, and legs entirely out of the cell. According to the Civil Police of Santa Catarina (PCSC), the cell structure suffered no damage or cuts; the inmate utilized a pre-existing structural gap. The small opening between the bars is normally utilized for delivering food.

The space allowed the individual to slide through via a display of extreme flexibility after being placed in the holding area. The aperture functioned as an opening in the bars.

The Unimpeded Exit and Missing Footwear

Following his passage through the iron bars, the security footage documents a peculiar detail. Once free of the enclosure, Gomes re-entered the corridor to retrieve his shoes, picked them up calmly, and walked out of the building without encountering any intervention from on-duty personnel.

Photo: El Tiempo

The PCSC did not specify how many officers were on duty during the early morning hours of September 26, nor the exact duration before staff noticed the absence of the inmate. Authorities initiated tracking operations immediately after confirming the evasion, sealing off the utilized area and planning structural changes.

Event Detail Reported Fact Date and Time Early morning, Saturday, September 26, 2026 Location Central de Plantão Policial (CPP), Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, Brazil Detainee Érick Celestino Gomes (arrested for domestic violence) Method Slewed through a 15-centimeter gap between cell bars in under a minute Post-Escape Action Retrieved his shoes from the hallway and walked out unhindered

Official Response and Ongoing Manhunt

In response to the security breach, the PCSC formally requested a preventive detention order to ensure the suspect remains accountable upon recapture. The agency also announced the temporary closure of the specific holding cubicle, stating that the infrastructure will undergo modifications to improve operational effectiveness.

As state security forces maintain active search operations across the region, the fugitive’s exact whereabouts remain unconfirmed. Law enforcement agencies issued an arrest warrant while rastrillajes continue across Santa Catarina. Authorities have not disclosed whether administrative disciplinary proceedings were initiated against the guards on duty during the early morning shift.