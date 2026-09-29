Liang/Wang Win Silver in Nagoya Asian Games Men’s Doubles Final

At the 2026 Nagoya Asian Games on September 29, China’s top men’s doubles badminton pair Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang secured a silver medal after falling 21-19, 13-21, 18-21 to Indonesia’s Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana (reporting as Kertanando/Martin in source texts) in the tournament’s final match. The defeat concluded the Chinese badminton team’s campaign at the Games with a total haul of two gold, three silver, and three bronze medals.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The 36-Year Drought and the Nagoya Finale

The stakes at the 2026 Asian Games carried heavy historical weight for the Chinese badminton program.

The Indonesian duo arrived battle-tested, having pulled off a major upset in the semi-finals by eliminating the world number one South Korean pair of Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae. The final itself was a tight tactical battle. Liang and Wang seized the initiative in the opening game through aggressive front-court movement by Wang and heavy-artillery smashes from the backcourt by Liang to take it 21-19.

Tactical Shifts and Decisive Errors

The momentum swung violently in the second game as the Indonesian pair adjusted their defensive low-block and neutralised Liang’s backcourt attack. By accelerating the flat-drive exchanges and targeting the mid-court gap, the Indonesians forced unforced errors and leveled the match 21-13.

In the rubber set, early defensive lapses and a flurry of conceded points put the Chinese pair on the back foot. While tactical adjustments—such as altering tactical passing lanes and seeking deeper angles—helped claw back four late points in the decider, the deficit proved too steep. The match slipped away at 18-21.

“Actually, the Indonesian pair is an opponent we face frequently over the past few years, and both sides are very familiar with each other. “Although we tried to think of ways when falling behind by changing our tactical lines to seek breakthroughs, it still felt like something was lacking.”

A Rollercoaster Cycle for China’s Top Pair

The silver medal caps an erratic multi-year trajectory for Liang and Wang. Formed in May 2022, the pair rocketed up the rankings from outside the top 400 to world number seven following early titles at the Japan Open and India Open. That trajectory culminated in a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the designation of BWF Best Male Doubles Pair of the Year.

However, 2025 proved to be a challenging rebuilding year with only a single title at the Hong Kong Open. Their resurgence arrived in late August 2026 at the World Championships, where they captured their first career individual world title—serving as China’s sole gold-medal success of that tournament.

Tournament / Stage Key Result Opponent / Context 2024 Paris Olympics Silver Medal Career milestone, named BWF Pair of the Year 2026 World Championships Gold Medal First career individual world title 2026 Nagoya Asian Games Silver Medal Lost to Indonesia’s Fikri/Maulana (19-21, 21-13, 21-18)

The Broader Horizon for National Badminton

With the curtain falling on the Nagoya badminton schedule, China finished at the top of the sport’s medal table with two gold, three silver, and three bronze medals, sharing the gold tally lead with South Korea and Indonesia. The mixed doubles title captured by Jiang Bang and Wei Yaxin, alongside the women’s team gold, anchored the delegation’s success.

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