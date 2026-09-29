Blue Pigment Catalysts Power Platinum-Free Fuel Cells

Researchers at Tohoku University, the Technion, and Hokkaido University, working alongside AZUL Energy, Inc., have developed platinum-free, carbon-supported blue-pigment catalysts for anion-exchange membrane fuel cells. By tuning iron tetra-azaphthalocyanine molecular structures, the team achieved a peak power density of 902 milliwatts per square centimeter under 80 degrees Celsius operating conditions.

Redesigning Metal Phthalocyanines for Clean Energy

Fuel-cell cathodes traditionally rely on platinum nanoparticles supported on carbon because platinum acts as an efficient catalyst for the oxygen reduction reaction. However, platinum remains costly and subject to many resource constraints. Anion-exchange membrane fuel cells operate under mild alkaline conditions, which opens the door for cheaper, platinum-free alternatives.

Metal phthalocyanines offer an inexpensive alternative built around a metal complex. Historically, these molecular catalysts have generally provided insufficient power and limited durability in complete AEMFC devices.

The group synthesized two specific iron tetra-azaphthalocyanines. These variants feature nitrogen-containing heterocycles replacing the peripheral benzene rings of conventional iron phthalocyanine. The material designated AZ-FT-30 uses FeAzPc-4N supported on conductive Ketjen Black carbon. Meanwhile, the more nitrogen-rich variant, FeAzPc-8N8Me, was designated AZ-FO-30.

Electrochemical Benchmarks and Performance Gains

Electron microscopy and elemental analysis confirmed that the iron-containing molecules dispersed at the atomic and molecular scale on the carbon without forming larger particles. Electrochemical surface areas proved nearly identical between the two variants. AZ-FT-30 measured 155.8 square meters per gram, while AZ-FO-30 measured 157.5 square meters per gram. This parity allowed researchers to attribute performance differences directly to the intrinsic properties of the molecules.

Operating at 80 degrees Celsius during fuel cell evaluations, AZ-FT-30 delivered a maximum power density of 744 milliwatts per square centimeter. AZ-FO-30 surpassed that benchmark, hitting 902 milliwatts per square centimeter. According to the study’s authors, this figure represents a record power density for any metal phthalocyanine-based AEMFC cathode.

Durability testing further separated the materials. AZ-FO-30 operated for 35 hours at a high constant load of 400 milliamperes per square centimeter, registering an average decay rate of 2.4 millivolts per hour.

Molecular-Scale Oxygen Binding Mechanics

Density functional theory calculations performed by Professor Maytal Caspary Toroker and her team at Technion connected the fuel cell improvements to molecular-scale oxygen binding. For the adsorbed OH species, iron-oxygen bond lengths descended from pristine iron phthalocyanine down through AZ-FT-30 and finally to AZ-FO-30.

Because AZ-FO-30 exhibited the most compact bond distance among the three, it demonstrated the strongest binding interaction at the iron active site. This performance correlation held true even when an explicit water molecule was factored into the simulation, reinforcing the bridge between structural molecular engineering and electrochemical output.

As Professor Hiroshi Yabu noted regarding the findings: “This work shows that careful molecular design can close the performance gap between platinum catalysts and platinum-free catalysts. By tuning the structure of these blue pigment molecules, we were able to strengthen the interaction at the active site and translate that into real gains in fuel cell performance.”