Yongin Fire Station Paramedics Save Man from Anaphylactic Shock

On the evening of September 21, a 50-year-old man identified as Mr. A collapsed on a pedestrian walkway in Namsa-eup, Cheoin-gu, Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do, after experiencing sudden chest pain and severe dizziness following the consumption of eight dumplings.

How Rapid Dispatch and Epinephrine Reversed Anaphylactic Shock in Yongin

The emergency unfolded at approximately 8:42 p.m. An observant bystander noticed Mr. A collapse and immediately alerted emergency services, reporting a suspected severe allergic reaction. Kim Tae-an and Kim Da-hee of the Namsa 119 Safety Center under the Yongin Fire Station arrived on the scene to find the patient in acute medical distress. Clinical assessment revealed severely depressed consciousness and a precipitous drop in blood pressure.

Mr. A had a known history of a wheat allergy and had eaten eight dumplings shortly before going for a walk. Recognizing the presentation as anaphylaxis, the responding paramedics established contact with a medical control physician. Upon receiving medical direction, the crew deployed an EpiPen auto-injector stored within the ambulance.

Epinephrine administration was paired with the intravenous delivery of 150 milliliters of normal saline solution to restore blood pressure. The intervention reversed the patient’s condition, restored consciousness, and allowed for his safe transport to a nearby medical facility for recovery. Following the incident, the patient’s family expressed gratitude to the Yongin Fire Station emergency personnel via the public bulletin board.

Clinical Mechanisms of Food-Induced Anaphylaxis and Epinephrine Pharmacology

Anaphylaxis represents a life-threatening systemic allergic reaction. When a sensitized individual ingests an allergen such as wheat, it triggers the immediate release of inflammatory mediators. These mediators cause widespread vasodilation, increased vascular permeability, and acute airway edema.

Epinephrine serves as the primary pharmacological countermeasure in acute anaphylaxis:

Alpha-1 adrenergic agonism: Produces intense vasoconstriction, which reverses peripheral vasodilation and elevates arterial blood pressure.

Produces intense vasoconstriction, which reverses peripheral vasodilation and elevates arterial blood pressure. Beta-1 adrenergic agonism: Increases cardiac inotropy and chronotropy, supporting cardiac output.

Increases cardiac inotropy and chronotropy, supporting cardiac output. Beta-2 adrenergic agonism: Relaxes bronchial smooth muscle, reversing bronchospasm and improving airflow.

Automatic epinephrine injectors like the EpiPen are used to deliver epinephrine. Adjunctive therapies, such as intravenous crystalloid fluids, are utilized to counteract fluid shift.

Clinical Parameter Patient Presentation (Mr. A) Emergency Intervention Trigger Ingestion of 8 dumplings (known wheat allergy) Immediate 119 activation by bystander Initial Presentation Chest pain, dizziness, depressed consciousness, severe hypotension On-site medical direction consultation Primary Treatment Acute hemodynamic collapse EpiPen (Epinephrine) auto-injector Supportive Care Hypotension 150 mL normal saline intravenous infusion

Public Health Implications and Emergency Preparedness Protocols

This incident highlights the importance of pre-hospital emergency preparedness and the placement of life-saving pharmacotherapy within frontline ambulance fleets. Gil Young-kwan, head of the Yongin Fire Station, emphasized the operational success of the response. He noted that the availability of emergency medications in ambulances, combined with the rapid and precise judgment of field personnel, successfully preserved a life.

Authorities urge individuals experiencing respiratory distress or dizziness following food ingestion or insect stings to recognize these as potential indicators of anaphylaxis. Prompt activation of emergency services remains the most effective action to ensure administration of epinephrine.

Contraindications and When to Consult a Doctor

Cardiovascular risk: In patients with pre-existing ischemic heart disease or severe hypertension, epinephrine may precipitate tachycardia or myocardial ischemia.

In patients with pre-existing ischemic heart disease or severe hypertension, epinephrine may precipitate tachycardia or myocardial ischemia. Accidental injection: Inadvertent injection into digits or extremities can cause severe vasoconstriction and localized tissue ischemia.

Inadvertent injection into digits or extremities can cause severe vasoconstriction and localized tissue ischemia. Professional medical intervention: Any individual who experiences systemic allergic symptoms or utilizes an emergency auto-injector must seek immediate emergency evaluation at a hospital.

References

Sampson HA, et al.

Lieberman P, et al.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician or emergency medical services regarding any medical condition or suspected allergic reaction.