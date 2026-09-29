Nerve Blocks Reduce Pain After Cardiothoracic Surgery

Adults undergoing cardiothoracic surgery experience modest reductions in postoperative pain and lower opioid consumption when treated with peripheral nerve blocks of the chest wall or erector spinae plane, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published on September 26, 2026, in the Journal of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Anesthesia. Led by Dr. Bronwyn J. Southwell of the University of Minnesota, the study evaluates 104 randomized controlled trials published between 2013 and 2024, though researchers note the overall strength of evidence remains low due to methodological limitations.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway What was studied: Researchers combined results from 104 clinical trials to see if numbing the chest nerves (peripheral nerve blocks) helps patients recover more comfortably after open or minimally invasive heart and lung surgeries.

Researchers combined results from 104 clinical trials to see if numbing the chest nerves (peripheral nerve blocks) helps patients recover more comfortably after open or minimally invasive heart and lung surgeries. The main finding: Patients who received these targeted nerve blocks reported slightly less pain at 24 hours and needed fewer prescription opioid painkillers during their hospital stay.

Evaluating Chest Wall and Erector Spinae Plane Blocks in Cardiac and Thoracic Procedures

Postoperative pain management following cardiothoracic surgery traditionally relies heavily on systemic opioids, which carry well-documented adverse side effects such as respiratory depression, nausea, and delayed mobilization. To address these limitations, investigators conducted a comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis to assess the efficacy, safety, and relative performance of regional anesthesia techniques. The study encompassed adults undergoing open cardiac, minimally invasive cardiac, open thoracic, and minimally invasive thoracic procedures.

The analysis categorized regional techniques into chest wall blocks and erector spinae plane (ESP) blocks, examining them as either single-shot injections or continuous catheter infusions. Researchers compared these interventions against a sham procedure, standard care, local tissue infiltration, and neuraxial techniques such as epidurals. Primary outcomes measured patient-reported pain scores at 24 hours or longer post-surgery alongside cumulative inpatient opioid usage. Investigators established a 1.5-point variance on a 0 to 10 numerical pain rating scale as the minimal clinically important difference.

Clinical Efficacy Across Surgical Subtypes

Data extraction revealed nuanced variations in pain control depending on the specific surgical approach. For open cardiac procedures, chest wall blocks were associated with lower pain scores at 24 hours and decreased opioid consumption, though this conclusion was drawn from a subset of four studies per outcome. In minimally invasive thoracic surgeries, patients receiving a single-shot erector spinae plane block demonstrated a 0.82-point reduction in 24-hour pain scores compared to control groups receiving no block across four evaluated trials.

Similarly, minimally invasive thoracic procedures utilizing chest wall blocks showed a 0.77-point decrease in 24-hour pain scores across 10 studies, alongside reduced opioid requirements in four studies. Despite these measurable declines, researchers emphasized that the overall strength of evidence for these outcomes is low. When comparing regional techniques directly, erector spinae plane blocks showed no statistically significant difference from traditional neuraxial techniques regarding total opioid consumption or length of hospital stay. Chest wall blocks likewise demonstrated no discernible impact on overall length of hospital stay.

Meta-Analysis Summary: Peripheral Nerve Blocks in Cardiothoracic Surgery Surgical Procedure Nerve Block Type Observed Clinical Effect Evidence Strength Open Cardiac Chest Wall Blocks Reduced 24-hour pain and lower opioid use Low Minimally Invasive Thoracic Erector Spinae Plane Blocks 0.82-point drop in 24-hour pain scores Low Minimally Invasive Thoracic Chest Wall Blocks 0.77-point drop in 24-hour pain scores and lower opioid use Low Minimally Invasive Thoracic / Cardiac ESP & Chest Wall Blocks No significant difference in length of hospital stay vs. neuraxial methods Low

Adverse events associated with the peripheral nerve blocks were documented in a subset of the analyzed trials. Investigators noted that such complications were rare and were not formally graded within the reviewed literature. Dr. Southwell and colleagues stated in their published findings that the data supports incorporating peripheral nerve blocks into multimodal analgesia strategies for both open and minimally invasive cardiothoracic procedures. They noted that final clinical selection should be guided by specific patient factors, procedural considerations, and institutional expertise.

Methodological Limitations and Funding Transparency

The reliability of the meta-analysis is tempered by several distinct methodological constraints identified by the research team. A primary limitation was the scarcity of large-scale, high-quality randomized controlled trials examining these specific nerve block applications. Furthermore, outcome measures and the exact timing of pain assessments varied widely across the 104 included studies.

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Many of the individual trials carried a high risk of bias stemming from insufficient blinding of patients or evaluators, missing clinical data, or deviations from initial trial protocols. Funding for the systematic review and meta-analysis was provided by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality of the US Department of Health and Human Services, operating in partnership with the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute. The study authors reported no conflicts of interest.

Future Outlook for Multimodal Pain Protocols

The integration of regional nerve blocks reflects an ongoing shift in perioperative care toward minimizing reliance on systemic narcotics during recovery. As surgical centers refine their institutional protocols, future investigations must address current evidentiary gaps through rigorously blinded, large-scale randomized trials. Until then, anesthesiologists and surgical teams will continue balancing individualized patient anatomy and regional expertise to optimize post-surgical recovery trajectories.

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