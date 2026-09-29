SpaceX Starship Engine Failure Threatens NASA Moon Mission Timeline

The 14th uncrewed test flight of SpaceX’s Starship vehicle in Texas on September 28, 2026, suffered a Raptor engine malfunction that cut the mission short by several hours. While the spacecraft reached orbit for a commercial satellite deployment, the propulsion failure threatens NASA’s 2028 timeline for crewed lunar landings under the Artemis program.

Strategic Takeaways for the Commercial Space Sector Schedule Compression: A propulsion anomaly on Starship’s 14th test flight threatens the 2027 Artemis III Earth-orbit test rehearsal and the 2028 lunar landing target.

A propulsion anomaly on Starship’s 14th test flight threatens the 2027 Artemis III Earth-orbit test rehearsal and the 2028 lunar landing target. Engine Reliability: The methane-fueled Raptor engines remain a high-cost variable, having suffered prior ignition and combustion anomalies across flights 12 through 14.

The methane-fueled Raptor engines remain a high-cost variable, having suffered prior ignition and combustion anomalies across flights 12 through 14. Competitive Leverage: With SpaceX (SPCX.O) operating as a newly public venture, rival Blue Origin and its Blue Moon lander stand to gain ground if NASA adjusts its supplier timeline.

Propulsion Malfunction Disrupts Starship’s 14th Test Flight

The uncrewed flight originating from Starbase, Texas, achieved several primary milestones before experiencing an unexpected shutdown of one of its three main Raptor engines following stage separation from the Super Hero v3 booster. Despite the anomaly, flight controllers directed the spacecraft into orbit to execute its first commercial satellite deployment, releasing 26 Starlink V3 broadband units.

Determining the root cause of the engine glitch remains critical for SpaceX (SPCX.O), founded by Elon Musk in 2002. However, the operational stakes extend significantly further for NASA. The agency relies on a Human Landing System derivative of Starship to transport astronauts to and from the lunar surface, utilizing the exact same propulsion architecture that encountered failure during the September 28 test.

Artemis Timeline Vulnerability and Engineering Risks

The severity of the setback hinges on diagnostic findings from engineering assessments. Dean Sladen, an aerospace engineer for Accu Components, noted that the impact depends on whether the glitch is a isolated component failure or a systemic design flaw requiring a fleet-wide hardware overhaul.

Photo: 985theriver.com

“Any engine fix that holds up the next flights, including the planned attempt to catch the ship with the launch tower’s arms (after re-entry), eats into that schedule,” Sladen said.

The schedule is tightly bound to NASA’s Artemis III mission, targeted as soon as summer 2027 as an Earth-orbit rehearsal for the first crewed lunar landing. NASA officially targets a return to the moon’s surface by 2028, a date widely considered aggressive to outpace China’s 2030 lunar landing goals. Precursor rendezvous and docking maneuvers in low Earth orbit depend entirely on a functional landing craft.

Historical Propulsion Hurdles and the Competitive Landscape

Raptor engines have introduced consistent friction into the Starship development cadence. During the 12th flight in May, a methane-fueled engine failed to ignite as planned, forcing engineers to scrub subsequent in-space test burns before a successful ascent firing during the 13th flight in July.

Photo: nypost.com

SpaceX (SPCX.O) competes directly with Blue Origin, the aerospace venture founded by Jeff Bezos, to supply NASA’s lunar infrastructure. While SpaceX secured the initial contract for the crewed lander, NASA leadership indicated in April that the agency would utilize whichever vehicle achieves flight readiness first, positioning Blue Origin’s traditional Blue Moon lander architecture as a viable alternative should Starship’s development timeline slip further.

Neither NASA nor SpaceX immediately responded to Reuters requests for comment following the test flight.

Key Parameters of NASA’s Artemis Lunar Landing Contenders Developer Vehicle Name Design Philosophy Target Deployment SpaceX (SPCX.O) Starship Human Landing System Large stainless-steel heavy payload architecture Artemis III precursor (2027-2028) Blue Origin Blue Moon Lander Traditional modular descent and ascent design Artemis program timeline

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