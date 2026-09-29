Rebel Wilson sued in NSW Supreme Court over The Deb box office failure

Rebel Wilson’s 2024 directorial debut, The Deb, suffered a catastrophic box office failure in Australia, grossing just $335,000 against a $21 million budget following its April 2026 release. In the NSW Supreme Court, production company AI Film argued the musical comedy’s commercial collapse was orchestrated by Wilson to devalue the film for her own acquisition.

Overview

The Bottom Line The Box Office Collapse: Despite a production budget exceeding $21 million, The Deb pulled in a paltry $335,000 following its April 9, 2026 Australian theatrical rollout.

Despite a production budget exceeding $21 million, The Deb pulled in a paltry $335,000 following its April 9, 2026 Australian theatrical rollout. The Legal Battle: AI Film is suing Rebel Wilson in the NSW Supreme Court, alleging she deliberately sabotaged the release and defamed producers to acquire the rights for pennies.

AI Film is suing Rebel Wilson in the NSW Supreme Court, alleging she deliberately sabotaged the release and defamed producers to acquire the rights for pennies. The Counterclaims: Wilson has countersued, accusing producers Vince Holden, Gregor Cameron, and Amanda Ghost of severe misconduct, including financial embezzlement and workplace bullying.

Inside the NSW Supreme Court Legal Showdown

The financial wreckage of The Deb was laid bare in the NSW Supreme Court as legal teams for AI Film and Rebel Wilson presented starkly divergent narratives over who holds responsibility for the film’s demise. Barrister Sue Chrysanthou, SC, representing production company AI Film, told the court that both sides initially agreed on one crucial reality: if the Australian-made feature bombed locally, it stood zero chance in international markets. And bomb it did, pulling in roughly $335,000 from a budget exceeding $21 million.

Here is the kicker: even local distributor Rialto took a financial bath on the project, losing $115,540. Chrysanthou told Justice Elisabeth Peden that the film “hasn’t just failed, it’s failed to the point of being worthless,” noting it was actually “more than worthless” when the distributor itself was bleeding cash.

The Accusations of Deliberate Sabotage

According to AI Film’s legal representation, the musical comedy should have been a commercial winner. Chrysanthou pointed out that Wilson herself had predicted the film could rake in $40 million at the box office around the time she signed on to direct in 2023. By January 2026, however, Wilson was warning the film’s ultimate financier, billionaire Sir Len Blavatnik, that his entire investment would vanish if the Australian release failed.

Chrysanthou argued that no one involved disputed the inherent quality of the film, noting it earned positive reviews when it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024. “All parties say it was an excellent film,” Chrysanthou told the court. “No one is saying it’s terrible and that’s why it didn’t make any money. The only cause that is apparent is Ms Wilson and her conduct.”

The court heard allegations that Wilson repeatedly lied about the producers and instructed sales agent WME to halt sales efforts prior to the TIFF premiere. The strategy, according to AI Film, was to tank the movie’s market value so Wilson could eventually acquire it for a fraction of its worth, moving through offers of for $11m, then $9m, then $3m, and finally a “zero dollar offer”.

Social Media Firestorms and Defamation Cross-Claims

The friction between the star and the production team spilled into public view on July 10, 2024, when Wilson published Instagram posts accusing producers Vince Holden, Gregor Cameron, and Amanda Ghost of embezzlement and inappropriate behavior toward lead actor Charlotte MacInnes. Those social media statements sparked U.S. defamation proceedings launched by the producers, prompting Wilson to file a countersuit following the TIFF premiere.

Chrysanthou asserted that Wilson waged a deliberate media campaign to maximize pressure on the producers, forcing them to offload the project. Furthermore, AI Film’s legal team alleged that Wilson concealed key documents, including communications with a U.S. crisis public relations firm, The Agency Group. Chrysanthou claimed Wilson paid the firm $110,000 to set up untraceable smear websites targeting Amanda Ghost.

The Financial Breakdown of The Deb

Metric / Indicator Figure / Detail Production Budget Exceeding $21 Million Australian Box Office Gross Approx. $335,000 Distributor Loss (Rialto) $115,540 Wilson’s Acquisition Offers for $11m, then $9m, then $3m, and finally a “zero dollar offer”

Counterclaims and Unresolved Legal Questions

While AI Film pursues damages for breach of contract and reputational harm, Wilson and her production entity, Camp Sugar, are fighting back with serious counter-allegations. Wilson’s legal defense maintains that the involvement of Ghost, Cameron, and Holden was plagued by illicit behavior, citing claims of theft, bullying, and sexual misconduct.

Wilson’s countersuit alleges that Ghost reneged on verbal agreements regarding writing credits, while Cameron and Holden allegedly embezzled $900,000 from the joint venture established to produce the film. Additionally, Chrysanthou urged Justice Peden to draw an “adverse inference” against Wilson for opting not to give live evidence in the current proceedings.

As the legal chess match continues in the NSW Supreme Court, the future of the project remains as fractured as its commercial rollout. What starts as a promising cinematic venture has devolved into a cautionary tale of courtroom combat and high-stakes media warfare.