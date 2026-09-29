Continuous Glucose Monitoring Reveals Heart and Metabolic Risks in People Without Diabetes

Continuous glucose monitoring devices, typically reserved for diabetes management, are now revealing hidden blood sugar fluctuations in healthy adults. Researchers at the Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine analyzing Framingham Heart Study data found that higher average glucose and elevated time spent above 140 mg/dL correlate with increased blood pressure and altered cholesterol profiles in individuals without diabetes.

For decades, medical professionals have relied on fasting plasma glucose tests and hemoglobin A1c measurements to assess metabolic health. These clinical gold standards provide a reliable baseline, but they fail to capture the day-to-day volatility of human metabolism. Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) changes that equation by logging interstitial glucose levels continuously over several weeks. When researchers applied this technology to approximately 1,300 adults without diabetes or known cardiovascular disease, they uncovered a complex metabolic landscape that traditional blood draws routinely miss. The findings, published in Diabetes Care, demonstrate that even within normal clinical ranges, subtle glycemic burdens track closely with early markers of cardiovascular strain.

In Plain English: What These Continuous Monitoring Findings Mean for Your Metabolic Health Beyond the A1c Snapshot: While standard blood tests show your average blood sugar over three months, continuous monitors catch hidden spikes and crashes that happen throughout a normal day.

While standard blood tests show your average blood sugar over three months, continuous monitors catch hidden spikes and crashes that happen throughout a normal day. The 140 mg/dL Threshold: Spending more time with blood sugar levels above 140 milligrams per deciliter appears to track alongside higher blood pressure and changing cholesterol levels, even in people who do not have diabetes.

Spending more time with blood sugar levels above 140 milligrams per deciliter appears to track alongside higher blood pressure and changing cholesterol levels, even in people who do not have diabetes. Early Risk Phenotyping: Researchers are using these detailed glucose patterns to sort metabolic health into distinct categories, hoping to spot cardiovascular and diabetes risks years before symptoms appear.

Unmasking Intermittent Dysglycemia Through Continuous Glucose Data

The core objective of the Boston University investigation was to evaluate whether continuous monitoring data could expose early-stage dysglycemia—abnormal blood sugar regulation—before it progresses to clinical disease. Lead author Bahar Bakhshi, MS, a PhD candidate in the Molecular & Translational Medicine Program, notes that these cross-sectional associations build upon a growing foundation of metabolic research. Emerging studies indicate that time spent above 140 mg/dL is longitudinally associated with the development of type 2 diabetes and related cardiometabolic outcomes in non-diabetic populations.

Because the analysis evaluated data at a single point in time, it could not definitively establish direct causation or predict future disease onset for individual participants. However, the sheer volume of data collected by a CGM allows investigators to perform advanced phenotyping. Grouping patients by their temporal glucose profiles helps researchers understand the clinical heterogeneity of metabolism. Corresponding author Nicole Spartano, PhD, an assistant professor of medicine, emphasizes that understanding these temporal patterns may prove pivotal in uncovering early, intermittent metabolic shifts and their downstream cardiovascular consequences.

Comparison of Traditional Glycemic Testing vs. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Metric / Feature Fasting Plasma Glucose (FPG) Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Measurement Window Single point in time (after fasting) Average over preceding 2 to 3 months Continuous real-time tracking (24/7) Captures Daily Fluctuations? No No Yes Primary Clinical Use Diabetes screening and diagnosis Long-term glycemic control assessment Diabetes management and metabolic research

Funding Transparency and Institutional Collaboration

Rigorous epidemiological research requires substantial financial backing and independent institutional support. This investigation relied heavily on the infrastructure of the Framingham Heart Study, supported by multiple contracts with the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) under grant numbers N01-HC25195, HHSN268201500001I, and 75N92019D00031. Additional financial support originated from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases through grant R01DK129305, alongside specific NHLBI funding under grant R01HL156975.

Individual researchers also received dedicated institutional backing. B.B. was supported by a predoctoral fellowship from the American Heart Association under grant 26PRE1564902, while E.H. received support from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development via grant T32HD040128. Furthermore, Dexcom, Inc. provided continuous glucose monitoring devices at a discounted rate to facilitate the data collection process, a disclosure vital for maintaining absolute scientific transparency.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

While continuous glucose monitoring has revolutionized diabetes care and offers promising insights for metabolic research, it is not currently indicated as a standard diagnostic tool for cardiovascular risk assessment in healthy populations. Patients without a diabetes diagnosis should avoid interpreting raw sensor data independently or making radical dietary changes based on isolated glucose spikes. Continuous monitors measure interstitial fluid rather than direct capillary blood, meaning pressure artifacts and sensor lag can occasionally produce erroneous readings.

Individuals experiencing symptoms such as chronic fatigue, unexplained thirst, frequent urination, or sudden shifts in blood pressure should consult a primary care physician or a board-certified endocrinologist. Professional medical evaluation remains essential for interpreting metabolic panels, lipid profiles, and cardiovascular risk factors accurately. Never alter prescribed medications or adopt restrictive dietary protocols without direct clinical supervision.

The Future of Cardiometabolic Risk Assessment

Translating these observational findings into everyday clinical practice will require rigorous longitudinal trials. Researchers must now determine whether intervening on glucose fluctuations in non-diabetic populations actively reduces long-term cardiovascular events. As technology evolves and the cost of continuous monitoring decreases, the medical community moves closer to a preventative model that identifies metabolic vulnerabilities long before chronic disease takes root.

References Bakhshi, B., et al. (2026). Beyond Traditional Glycemic Measures: CGM Glycemic Profiles Reveal Associations With Cardiometabolic Risk in Individuals Without Diabetes. Diabetes Care. DOI: 10.2337/dc26-1197.

National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI). Framingham Heart Study Overview and Methodology.

American Diabetes Association. Standards of Care in Diabetes—2026. Diabetes Care.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.