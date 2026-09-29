2026-27 Fantasy Basketball 9-Category Rankings: Top 250 Draft List

The 2026-27 fantasy basketball draft season has officially arrived, bringing high-stakes roster construction for 9-category leagues.

Fantasy & Market Impact Tier-1 Anchors: Nikola Jokić and Victor Wembanyama hold the top two spots, commanding early first-round draft capital.

Nikola Jokić and Victor Wembanyama hold the top two spots, commanding early first-round draft capital. Riser Watch: Cooper Flagg enters the top 15.

Cooper Flagg enters the top 15. Punt Strategy Adjustments: Mid-round depth picks heavily favor specialist guards and defensive anchors to balance out core stat lines in 9-category formats.

The Elite Tier and Franchise Cornerstones

At the very peak of the rankings, Nikola Jokić (C, DEN) and Victor Wembanyama (C, SAS) set the standard for 9-category dominance. Jokić’s efficiency, rebounding floor, and playmaking gravity from the center position remain the gold standard of fantasy basketball. Meanwhile, Wembanyama’s defensive stats and offensive ceiling justify his early draft-board positioning.

Luka Dončić (PG, SG, LAL) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG, OKC) round out the top four, offering scoring volume, assists, and defensive disruption. Managers picking at the turn face critical roster construction choices, balancing usage-heavy guards like Cade Cunningham (PG, SG, DET) and Tyrese Maxey (PG, SG, PHI) against frontcourt production.

Risers, Rookies, and Mid-Round Value

The rankings capture major shifts across the league, highlighted by Cooper Flagg (PF, SF, SG, DAL) landing at No. 12. Flagg enters the professional ranks with multi-category upside, projecting as an immediate impact contributor in points, rebounds, and defensive stocks. Jalen Johnson (PF, SF, ATL) at No. 13 further underscores the growing value of versatile, high-motor forwards who can fill up the box score without hurting percentage categories.

Deeper in the draft pool, managers must navigate injury histories and fluctuating roles. Jalen Brunson (PG, NYK) checks in at No. 30, fresh off a championship run with the New York Knicks.

Rank Player Position Team 1 Nikola Jokić C DEN 2 Victor Wembanyama C SAS 3 Luka Dončić PG, SG LAL 4 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander PG OKC 12 Cooper Flagg PF, SF, SG DAL 30 Jalen Brunson PG NYK

Navigating the Living Roster Hub

Because the 2026-27 season brings constant movement, training camp battles, and unexpected rotation changes, these rankings will evolve. Managers should treat the living, breathing hub of Dan Titus’s player list as a dynamic document. Monitoring pre-season health reports and positional depth charts remains essential for securing value past the top 100 picks.

Photo: cdn-uat.nba.com

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.