As internet users navigate social media on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, an essayist is reviving a metaphor comparing the digital ecosystem to “The Bad Place” from the sitcom The Good Place.

The Absurdity of Quantification and Digital Scoring Systems

Re-evaluating the mechanics of contemporary networking platforms often brings to mind C. Thi Nguyen’s philosophical framework in The Score: How to Stop Playing Somebody Else’s Game. This mirrors the core existential premise of The Good Place, a television series that originally aired during the first Trump administration and explored the absurdities of moral bookkeeping.

Show creator Michael Schur tackled similar themes in his book How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question, questioning how individuals can maintain genuine ethical integrity within broken systems. Online, that systemic breakage manifests as an illusion. Platforms frequently market themselves as utopian spaces—literal or metaphorical “Good Places”—while functioning as engines for subtle psychological torture.

Navigating the Neighborhoods of Digital Torture

Consider the current landscape of online communication, where every major platform operates as a distinct neighborhood in a sprawling digital underworld. Bluesky, carrying an aesthetic namesake evoking the heavens, often pitches itself as a civil alternative to the chaotic battleground of Twitter/X. Yet, it frequently fosters an environment where users preach to the choir or engage in mutual intellectual exhaustion. As the adage goes regarding digital consumption, the dosage remains the poison, and microdoses of self-righteous sermonizing rarely translate to genuine recreation.

Meanwhile, older and more chaotic forums have largely dropped the pretense. Platforms like the platform formerly known as Twitter have settled into their identities as unabashed Bad Places. Despite their toxic turbulence, they retain a jagged, unpredictable vitality that avoids pure tedium. Other corners of the web prove far more punishing. Threads, deeply integrated into the Meta ecosystem, functions as an algorithmic machine meticulously tuned to unearth and amplify a user’s deepest anxieties and fears. It acts as a direct pipeline from the comparatively benign image-sharing of Instagram—where users view a highlight reel designed to provoke quiet insecurities about creativity and lifestyle.

From Local Paranoia to Global Echo Chambers

The architecture of modern connection extends far beyond microblogging. Facebook remains a primary vector for discovering that acquaintances and loved ones harbor deeply unsettling viewpoints, though users occasionally salvage the experience for hyper-specific niches, such as local screech owl photography groups or municipal youth film club events. Similarly, NextDoor operates as a hyper-localized neighborhood designed specifically to diminish a person’s appreciation for their actual, physical surroundings on Earth.

Ultimately, recognizing these digital spaces for what they are requires stripping away the marketing veneer of modern tech conglomerates. Whether through algorithmic anxiety-tuning or performative moral purity, the underlying architecture remains unchanged. It is all part of the same vast, interconnected network—and realizing you are in the Bad Place might just be the first step toward logging off.