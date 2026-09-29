Bitcoin and Ethereum Rise as Brian Armstrong Maintains $400K BTC Target

On Tuesday, September 29, 2026, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) opened at $83,488—down 1.1% from Monday’s open—before climbing to $83,961.10 by 7:06 a.m. ET. Simultaneously, Ethereum (ETH-USD) opened flat at $2,687.61 and later rose to $2,715.40. Both digital assets faced macroeconomic pressure from surging U.S. Treasury yields and Federal Reserve rate hike concerns.

The Bottom Line

Intraday Recovery: Bitcoin recovered from early Asian-hour lows near $83,100, while Ethereum found a strong operational floor around $2,680 to $2,715.

Bitcoin recovered from early Asian-hour lows near $83,100, while Ethereum found a strong operational floor around $2,680 to $2,715. Institutional Inflows: U.S. spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds extended net inflow streaks, led by major issuers like BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) .

U.S. spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds extended net inflow streaks, led by major issuers like . Long-Term Forecasts: Despite near-term macroeconomic headwinds, Brian Armstrong maintains a $400,000 long-term price target for Bitcoin by 2030.

Macroeconomic Pressures and Treasury Yield Volatility

Financial markets on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, remained tightly focused on broader economic indicators. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield touched its highest level since 2007, creating capital pressure across high-beta risk assets. Alongside rising oil prices, these macroeconomic headwinds forced traders to reevaluate aggressive positions. According to market data from Yahoo Finance, Bitcoin’s opening price of $83,488 reflected a 3.6% decline over the preceding week, though it retained a 7.3% gain over a thirty-day window. Its all-time high remains $128,198.07, recorded on October 6, 2025.

Here is the math: while immediate yield pressures slowed down crypto momentum, spot market support held the line. Ethereum opened at $2,687.61, showing relative resilience compared to smaller-cap altcoins. Over a one-week period, Ethereum dipped 3.2%, yet it preserved a 10% gain over the trailing month, tracking well below its all-time high of $4,953.73 set on August 24, 2025.

Institutional Inflows Propel Spot ETFs

But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding institutional appetite. Despite macroeconomic friction, regulated U.S. spot exchange-traded funds continued to absorb capital. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs registered approximately $31.07 million in net inflows, marking an eight-session streak of positive accumulation. BlackRock’s (NYSE: BLK) IBIT spearheaded daily inflows with about $54.84 million, counterbalancing outflows from competing products such as Grayscale’s (NYSE: GBTC) fund.

A similar trend played out in the Ethereum ecosystem. U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs recorded a net inflow of $17.1 million, securing their seventh session of net inflows. BlackRock’s (NYSE: BLK) ETHA accounted for $15.3539 million of that daily figure, pushing total ETF net assets to approximately $17.692 billion. These inflows indicate that institutional allocators continue to build structural exposure despite persistent interest rate anxiety.

Long-Term Valuations and Executive Forecasts

Looking past immediate trading ranges, long-term projections continue to spark debate across traditional and digital finance. During a recent interview on “Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin,” Brian Armstrong reiterated his stance that Bitcoin could reach $400,000 by 2030. Armstrong noted that the figure represents a plausible outcome if historical market cycles repeat, while emphasizing that he cannot predict exact future valuations.

That target requires a massive expansion from current trading levels in the mid-$80,000 range. While Armstrong previously floated a $1 million milestone by 2030 during 2025, his latest statements frame the $400,000 projection as an analytical scenario rather than an official corporate forecast from Coinbase. As digital assets navigate changing Federal Reserve policies, the divergence between near-term macro volatility and long-term institutional accumulation will dictate price action.

Digital Asset Opening Price (Sept 29, 2026) 7-Day Change 30-Day Change All-Time High Bitcoin (BTC-USD) $83,488 -3.6% +7.3% $128,198.07 (Oct 6, 2025) Ethereum (ETH-USD) $2,687.61 -3.2% +10% $4,953.73 (Aug 24, 2025)

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.