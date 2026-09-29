Spotify Camp Nou roof compression ring nears completion

The transformation of FC Barcelona’s home ground has entered a critical structural phase. Project engineers are finalizing the 360-degree roof compression ring, while internal fit-outs push forward in the player locker rooms and VIP hospitality zones ahead of a planned 2028 full completion date.

The Engineering Behind the Roof Compression Ring

Construction at the new Spotify Camp Nou relies heavily on precision timing and thermal management. The massive steel compression ring designed to support the stadium’s new roof is nearly complete, missing just a single section to close the full 360-degree loop.

Engineers are waiting for temperatures to drop so the structure can absorb the dilatation. The final closure of the ring is scheduled for the next week.

This structural milestone directly dictates the timeline for the upper bowl. The FC Barcelona will return to the Estadi Olímpic de Montjuïc between June 2027 and January 2028, as confirmed by treasurer Ferran Olivé during the last Assembly of Socios compromisarios. Once the installation of the roof is finished, the Barça will return to its home and the opening of the third level of the tribunes can take place.

Vertical Circulation and Temporary Matchday Logistics

Navigating a stadium under heavy industrial renovation requires redundant systems. To prepare for the eventual opening of the third tier, 10 vertical circulation cores have been installed, featuring elevators and escalators currently in the testing phase.

Until the last level of the tribunes is completed, visiting supporters are temporarily placed in the second tier in La Liga, while in the Champions League, the zone extends to the lateral. Once the construction is finished, the away section will move to the third level. The same will apply to the press box, which is currently in the second tier and will move to the third once the construction of the roof is completed.

Inside the First-Team Locker Rooms and Technical Area

Beyond the stands, the inner sanctum of the stadium is taking shape across a 2,600-square-meter footprint. The complex includes the new locker room for the first team, an exclusive locker room for the technical staff, a water zone, and the office of Hansi Flick. Set to be used from the end of the year, the men’s locker room features 30 lockers equipped with player photos and numbers, with a power socket and a USB port in each of them. Hansi Flick and his staff will have a locker room identical to that of the players. Directly adjacent to the squad’s quarters sit a tactical analysis room and an indoor warm-up gym, which will serve as a gym.

The water zone, intended for post-match, includes three pools whose temperature can be regulated individually, as well as two saunas and showers. Three identical locker rooms have been built outside this area, one of which is reserved for the women’s team, as well as others for staff working on match days.

Expanding VIP Hospitality and Seating Configuration

Commercial revenue spaces are scaling up alongside athletic facilities. The VIP hospitality zones consist of a double ring between the second and third level of the tribunes that will occupy 33,000 square meters, with an opening scheduled for March 2027.

Demonstrating the rapid pace of modular retrofitting, workers recently added two extra rows of VIP seating to the south stand’s second tier, building upon the two existing rows just in time for the women’s Clásico. Traditional seating across all four rows is simultaneously being replaced by upholstered seats as the stadium evolves toward its final 104,600 capacity.