Congress Passes Critical ALS Legislation With One Day to Spare Following Rebel’s Advocacy

The United States Congress has officially passed the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act, commonly known as ACT for ALS, securing its renewal just one day before its expiration date. The legislation, which preserves vital access programs for investigational therapies, advanced to President Donald Trump’s desk for final signature and now extends the program through 2031. The legislative push received high-profile backing from AEW’s Rebel, who rallied fans to support the cause.

Fantasy & Market Impact Roster Availability: Rebel’s active engagement in legislative advocacy highlights ongoing health battles, as she manages her diagnosis.

Rebel’s active engagement in legislative advocacy highlights ongoing health battles, as she manages her diagnosis. Community Mobilization: The widespread digital campaign organized by advocacy groups demonstrates the reach of fanbases in national legislative lobbying efforts.

The widespread digital campaign organized by advocacy groups demonstrates the reach of fanbases in national legislative lobbying efforts. Long-Term Health Infrastructure: Securing the legislation through 2031 ensures continued access channels for investigational treatments, directly impacting patient advocacy frameworks.

The Race Against the Legislative Clock

The legislative vehicle was staring down an absolute expiration deadline of September 30. Had lawmakers failed to act before the cutoff, critical federal programs providing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis patients access to investigational therapies would have vanished. Advocacy groups, spearheaded by organizations like I AM ALS, mobilized digital petitions, constituent emails, and direct congressional meetings to keep the bill alive.

The pressure campaign culminated successfully on September 29, 2026, when Congress cleared the measure. The newly passed framework ensures that funding and administrative structures remain intact, shifting the expiration horizon out to 2031. The legislative victory relieves immediate pressure on patients and families relying on these federal access bridges.

All Elite Wrestling Rallies Behind Rebel’s Fight

The wrestling community played a tangible role in amplifying awareness. Earlier in the month, All Elite Wrestling hosted a special “Rebel Heart Dynamite” on September 9 to honor Rebel and spotlight her ongoing battle with ALS. Diagnosed earlier this year after experiencing symptoms two years ago, Rebel utilized her platform to urge wrestling fans to sign petitions and contact their representatives.

Event / Milestone Date Key Significance Rebel Heart Dynamite September 9, 2026 AEW special event dedicated to raising awareness for Rebel’s ALS diagnosis. Legislative Deadline September 30, 2026 The original expiration date for the ACT for ALS framework. Congressional Passage September 29, 2026 Final passage of the bill, sending the legislation to the White House. New Expiration Horizon 2031 The extended expiration date established by the newly passed legislation.

The convergence of professional wrestling programming and grassroots political action underscored how performers can leverage their reach for legislative impact. Advocacy organizations publicly acknowledged the relentless digital push from fans, thanking the coalition for emails, calls, and meeting coordination that pushed the bill across the finish line with one day to spare.

The Road Ahead for Patient Access

With the legislation headed to the executive desk for signature, attention now turns to the implementation and funding longevity guaranteed through 2031. The extension provides stability for research pipelines and clinical trial access programs that might otherwise have dissolved under the previous deadline. As the sports and entertainment industries continue to rally around impacted personalities, the focus remains on sustained advocacy and ensuring the promised therapies reach those in need without administrative interruption.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.