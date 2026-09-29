Rick Wakeman Plays Private Piano Concert for Rescued Bears in Vietnam

Prog-rock legend and longtime animal welfare advocate Rick Wakeman performed a private grand piano concert for 150 rescued moon bears at an Animals Asia sanctuary in Vietnam. The late-September 2026 event aimed to raise awareness for bears still suffering in illegal bile-farming operations.

The Bear Sanctuary Concert At a Glance The Performance: Former Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman played a Yamaha grand piano for 150 rescued moon bears at an Animals Asia sanctuary in Vietnam.

Former Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman played a Yamaha grand piano for 150 rescued moon bears at an Animals Asia sanctuary in Vietnam. The Cause: The concert brought attention to the illicit bear bile trade and the remaining animals trapped in legacy farming cages.

The concert brought attention to the illicit bear bile trade and the remaining animals trapped in legacy farming cages. The Setlist: Wakeman debuted newly composed, gentle piano melodies specifically written for the sanctuary residents.

Inside Rick Wakeman’s Private Concert at the Tam Dao Sanctuary

For decades, legendary keyboardist Rick Wakeman has shaped the sound of progressive rock through landmark albums like Fragile and Close to the Edge. Late last month, however, his stage shifted from arenas to the lush landscape of Tam Dao National Park in Vietnam. Seated at a Yamaha grand piano near the sanctuary enclosure, the musician delivered a performance for rescued Asiatic black bears, commonly known as moon bears.

The unusual concert formed a part of Animals Asia’s ongoing “Free the Final Bears” campaign. While bile extraction is illegal in Vietnam, bears remain in captivity under legacy ownership arrangements. Wakeman had written new material specifically for the visit, choosing melodic music he hoped the bears would listen to.

The Grim Reality of the Illegal Bear Bile Trade

Beneath the novelty of a rock icon playing to an audience of wildlife lies a brutal commercial industry. Bear bile farming remains one of the largest in the illegal wildlife trade in East Asia. Captive bears are frequently subjected to having their bile extracted via a needle stuck into their gall bladder for use in traditional medicines.

Photo: eng.pressbee.net

According to the musician, there are 125 bears left in cages in the old bear bile farms, and approximately four bears die every month. Sanctuary founder Dr. Jill Robinson praised Wakeman’s sustained commitment as a UK Ambassador for the organization, noting that his support has helped bring attention to the campaign and the welfare of the remaining captive bears.

Animals Asia Sanctuary & Campaign Overview Metric / Detail Recorded Status Bears Housed at Sanctuary 150 rescued animals Estimated Bears Remaining in Cages 125 animals in legacy operations Average Monthly Mortality in Cages 4 bears per month Wakeman’s Ambassador Role UK Ambassador for Animals Asia (sponsoring bears since 2016)

A Legacy Beyond Prog-Rock Innovation

Wakeman’s Vietnamese concert bridges a lifelong passion for animal welfare with his musical career. The progressive rock veteran has spent years supporting rescue initiatives, sponsoring individual bears since 2016 and even drawing creative inspiration from them for solo tracks like “Cyril (Wolverine)” and “Rocky.” During his latest sanctuary tour, one particularly memorable encounter involved a 20-month-old adoptee walking right up to the perimeter fence to stand on its back legs and stare directly at the pianist.

Photo: rockumweb.com

Wakeman’s involvement offers dedicated advocacy. For fans watching the sanctuary footage online, the sight of moon bears wandering near a grand piano demonstrates that animals do react to music.