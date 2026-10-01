US Scam Losses Reach Record $15.9 Billion in FTC Report

U.S. scam losses reported to the Federal Trade Commission hit a record $15.9 billion last year, marking a 25% increase from 2024, an investigation by the Associated Press and FRONTLINE revealed. The surge highlights how rapidly modern fraud is evolving, while underscoring a stark reality: recovering stolen funds is routinely far more difficult than preventing the initial transfer.

Scale of the Fraud Epidemic

The reported total of $15.9 billion represents only a fraction of the actual financial damage. Many victims never submit a formal complaint because of personal embarrassment, uncertainty over where to report the crime, or a belief that lost money can never be retrieved. Separate research published by Gallup estimates that Americans actually lost roughly $68 billion to scams over the course of 2025.

Nearly the entire population is targeted by fraudsters. An AP-NORC poll found that 98% of Americans believe they have received suspected scam messages, with many encountering deceptive outreach on a daily basis. About three in 10 adults reported that they had personally lost money or sensitive information to a scammer.

Fraudsters deploy a wide array of communication channels, including phone calls, text messages, social media platforms, dating apps, email, and fraudulent websites. Initial outreach often mimics routine, low-stakes transactions: an unpaid toll charge, a delayed package delivery, a bank security alert, or a lucrative investment opportunity. The primary objective in every instance is to manufacture an immediate sense of urgency before the targeted individual has time to independently verify the claim.

Rise of Imposter Scams and Artificial Intelligence

Consumers reported losing $3.5 billion to imposter scams in 2025 alone, according to Federal Trade Commission figures—nearly three times the losses recorded in 2020. Government-imposter reports surged particularly fast, fueled by automated messages falsely asserting that motorists owed unpaid toll fees or faced severe legal penalties.

Criminal enterprises routinely impersonate bank fraud departments, law enforcement officers, technical support personnel, utility companies, or distressed relatives. The integration of artificial intelligence has lowered the technical barrier for criminals, enabling them to generate highly convincing messages, cloned human voices, and fake video feeds at scale.

Cryptocurrency Kiosk Vulnerabilities

Fraudsters frequently demand payment via cryptocurrency, bank wire transfers, gift cards, or physical cash because these transaction methods are exceptionally difficult to reverse. Data compiled by the FBI shows that complaints involving cryptocurrency kiosks generated more than $388 million in reported losses during 2025, representing a 58% jump from the previous year.

Legitimate government regulators and commercial businesses will never instruct a consumer to deposit cash into a crypto kiosk to safeguard their funds. The FBI advises anyone warned by a kiosk operator that a transaction appears fraudulent to halt the transfer immediately.

Preventative Measures and Verified Safety Protocols

Security experts and federal agencies recommend five specific actions to mitigate the risk of financial loss:

Pause before paying: Urgency, secrecy, and intimidation are classic warning indicators. End the interaction immediately to verify the claims.

Urgency, secrecy, and intimidation are classic warning indicators. End the interaction immediately to verify the claims. Contact organizations independently: Always use phone numbers found on the back of a bank card, official billing statements, or established government websites, rather than links or numbers provided in incoming messages.

Always use phone numbers found on the back of a bank card, official billing statements, or established government websites, rather than links or numbers provided in incoming messages. Never move money for safekeeping: Neither banks nor government agencies will ever ask a customer to transfer capital into a designated “secure” account.

Neither banks nor government agencies will ever ask a customer to transfer capital into a designated “secure” account. Protect verification codes: One-time passcodes and account-recovery credentials must never be shared with incoming callers or message senders.

One-time passcodes and account-recovery credentials must never be shared with incoming callers or message senders. Consult a trusted confidant: Scammers actively isolate their targets. Seeking a second opinion from a family member, friend, or bank employee can break the psychological pressure.

Post-Fraud Response and Recovery Warnings

Individuals who have already transferred funds must contact their bank, credit card issuer, payment application provider, or cryptocurrency platform immediately to determine if the transaction can be intercepted or recalled. While speed is critical, successful recovery is never guaranteed.

America lost a record $15.9 BILLION to scams in 2025 — and this number may only be the beginning.

Victims should promptly update passwords for compromised accounts, activate multifactor authentication, and preserve all communication records, receipts, wallet addresses, and transaction identification numbers. Formal reports should be submitted to the FTC via ReportFraud.ftc.gov and to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov if the fraud involved the internet.

Consumers must also exercise extreme caution regarding third-party “recovery” services that demand upfront fees. The FBI has issued warnings that fraudsters frequently impersonate IC3 personnel to target individuals who have already suffered financial losses.

Gallup estimated 2025 losses at $68 billion, dwarfing the $15.9 billion formally reported to the FTC.