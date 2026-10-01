Judge rules Salah Sarsour can be deported on security grounds

Salah Sarsour Facing Deportation Following Immigration Judge Ruling

An immigration judge ruled Wednesday that federal authorities can deport Salah Sarsour, the president of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee, on national security grounds. The decision marks a turn in a residency case, built on decades-old allegations and recent foreign policy determinations by the State Department under the Trump administration.

The Bottom Line An immigration judge ruled on Wednesday that Salah Sarsour, president of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee, is eligible for deportation on national security grounds.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio invoked federal immigration law in June 2025, determining that Sarsour’s presence could cause adverse foreign policy consequences.

Sarsour, a lawful permanent resident of 30 years, denies the allegations, claims political targeting over his Israel-Gaza advocacy, and has pledged to appeal the ruling.

Secretary of State Invokes Federal Immigration Law

The legal battle intensified when Secretary of State Marco Rubio invoked federal immigration law in June 2025. Rubio determined that Sarsour’s presence in the United States could have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences. Government lawyers leaned heavily on this determination to build their removal case.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Rubio had “reasonable grounds to believe Sarsour’s presence would have adverse foreign policy consequences for the U.S., and he has engaged in terrorist activity or supported a terrorist organization.” Legal representatives for the state referenced old Israeli rulings against Sarsour, which involved accusations of throwing projectiles at Israeli troops and trying to acquire weaponry. They also alleged he was convicted of throwing a Molotov cocktail at IDF personnel, an accusation Sarsour’s lawyer rebuffed by stating that, though he was accused of doing so, he was never convicted.

Decades-Old Convictions and FBI Memorandums Cited

The government’s case incorporates intelligence files and past legal troubles. An FBI document from 2001 outlined claims made by Jamil Sarsour—Salah’s brother—alleging Salah had participated in fundraising efforts for Hamas through the Holy Land Foundation, a group later shut down by the U.S. government due to terrorism connections.

Jewish Insider reported that Sarsour wrote a Facebook post asking God to “give Gaza people victory.” When questioned during a deposition, Sarsour admitted that additional phrasing within the same social media post could be interpreted as a request for divine retribution against those wishing harm upon Gaza.

Legal Defense Cites Free Speech and 30 Years of Residency

Sarsour and his legal team are fighting back against the deportation order, arguing that the proceedings are politically motivated. Having lived in the United States for three decades as a lawful permanent resident, Sarsour faced questions from his legal counsel regarding the prolonged delay by the government in pursuing his expulsion if he truly posed a national security risk.

His lawyers have also pointed out that Sarsour claims he was tortured into providing a confession by Israeli authorities. Following the immigration judge’s ruling, Sarsour released a statement defending his position. “I will continue fighting to defend the right to free speech and to stay in the country I have called home for more than three decades,” he said.

Key Elements of the Sarsour Deportation Case Detail Government Position Defense Position Residency Status Subject to removal under national security and foreign policy provisions. Lawful permanent resident of 30 years, questioning timing of removal action. Core Allegations Decades-old convictions in Israel, terror-financing links, and recent social media posts. Targeted for political reasons over Israel-Gaza advocacy; confessions coerced under torture. Current Status Immigration judge ruled Wednesday that federal authorities can proceed with deportation. Pledged to appeal the ruling to protect free speech rights.

DHS Response and Next Steps in the Legal Fight

The Department of Homeland Security defended the administration’s posture on immigration enforcement. “Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, if you break the law, you will face the consequences. Criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S.,” a DHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital, adding that “illegal aliens receive due process.”

Immigration judge rules US has grounds to deport Salah Sarsour | FOX6 News Milwaukee

While the immigration judge ruled in favor of deportation, the legal battle is ongoing. Although legal counsel representing Sarsour declined to provide statements when contacted by Fox News Digital on Thursday, the defendant himself has made clear his intention to challenge the judge’s decision through an appeal.