Indonesia Ferry Death Toll Rises to 71 as Search Continues in Java Sea

Indonesia Ferry Disaster Death Toll Rises to 71 as Divers Confront Wreckage Hazards

The death toll from the September 13 sinking of the Virgo Transport 8 ferry in the Java Sea climbed to 71 on Monday, September 28, 2026, as recovery teams battled treacherous underwater conditions on the 16th day of search operations.

The 4,277-ton vessel went down in severe weather while carrying 243 people on a voyage from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan. While authorities confirmed that 108 people survived the initial disaster, the slow pace of recovering victims from the submerged hull has intensified the grief of families waiting ashore.

Submerged Hazards Stall Deep-Wreck Access

Search and rescue divers attempting to enter the sunken ferry on Monday faced compounding dangers inside the shifting wreckage. Hardiansyah Putra, a senior official from Indonesia's search and rescue agency, noted that divers had to carefully move through unstable debris.

Rescue teams managed to recover five bodies from inside the ship on Monday. However, senior agency official I Putu Sudayana explained that severe physical and environmental hazards prevented divers from penetrating deeper into the ship’s compartments.

Photo: reuters.com

“Because of these reasons, the divers weren’t able to get into the compartments,” Putu said, detailing how the vessel continuously tilted from side to side. Sharp objects littered the wreckage while dense gas concentrations and leaking fuel created toxic and explosive risks beneath the surface.

Authorities concluded that the ship must be righted and brought to the surface before further interior searches can safely proceed.

Salvage Contractors Evaluated as Search Extends

With the physical limitations of underwater diving growing apparent, port authorities are accelerating plans to clear and raise the vessel. Heri Purwanto, the head of Banjarmasin’s port authority, stated that the ship’s owner and insurance company are actively appointing a lead salvage contractor.

Indonesia Capsized Ferry Death Toll Rises To 71 As Search For 64 Missing Continues In Java Sea

Three firms are currently under consideration for the complex operation: local maritime company PT Jasa Salvage Indonesia (Jasalindo), alongside international contractors from the United States and Britain.

The operational timeline has seen successive extensions. National Search and Rescue Agency official Yudhi Bramantyo previously noted that search parameters allow operations to be prolonged beyond the standard seven-day window based on survivor and victim recovery assessments.

Photo: straitstimes.com

Context of Maritime Transit in the Archipelago

Marine accidents occur regularly across Indonesia, a vast Southeast Asian archipelago comprising more than 17,000 islands. Millions of residents and tourists rely heavily on maritime transport for daily commuting and regional travel.

Disasters within the region are frequently attributed to a combination of unpredictable weather systems and lax safety enforcement across ferry networks. As families continue to wait near Banjarmasin’s port, the focus turns entirely toward righting the hull to bring closure to the remaining missing passengers.

How should maritime authorities better balance the economic reliance on island ferry transit with stricter enforcement of weather-related sailing restrictions? Share your thoughts below.