Oasis Live ’27 Tour Dates Sell Out Across Europe and US

Oasis fans hoping to secure tickets for the band’s Live ’27 tour faced immediate sell-outs across 42 stadium dates in Europe and the US last weekend. Following the rapid depletion of inventory, frontman Liam Gallagher offered unconventional advice on X for those left empty-handed: “sneak in f*** it yolo.”

All 42 concerts for the Oasis Live ’27 tour sold out within hours across staggered on-sale windows last Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The band and promoters have officially confirmed that no further dates will be added, leaving unsuccessful fans to deal with strict anti-scam warnings and limited face-value resale channels.

A Staggered Rollout That Avoided 2024’s Pricing Chaos

When the Gallagher brothers first announced their reunion, ticketing was defined by immense public anger, soaring dynamic pricing models, and endless digital queues. For the Live ’27 tour, however, promoters and management adjusted the playbook. Fans were required to register in advance to receive unique, non-transferable access codes through a random selection process.

This gatekeeping mechanism successfully eliminated open general sale windows. It effectively prevented the chaotic stampedes and server crashes that plagued the 2024 comeback rollout. Yet, financial friction remained a central talking point for prospective concertgoers.

Photo: metro.co.uk

Inside the Stadium Pricing Structure for Slane Castle

For the two-night stint at Slane Castle scheduled for September 4th and 5th, 2027—featuring support from former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft—attendees paid premium rates for entry. Standard front standing tickets were priced at €211.25, while general admission set fans back €181.25, with an additional €10.50 service charge attached to each purchase.

At the top end of the scale, VIP tickets commanded €501.25. This tier included a reserved grandstand, dedicated entry lanes, free parking, access to an exclusive hospitality area, and premium toilet facilities. Despite these steep figures, demand outstripped supply entirely by Sunday evening.

Oasis Live ’27 Slane Castle Ticket Tiers Ticket Category Base Price Key Inclusions General Admission €181.25 (+€10.50 fee) Standard field access Front Standing €211.25 (+€10.50 fee) Stage-adjacent standing area VIP Package €501.25 (+€10.50 fee) Reserved grandstand, dedicated entry, free parking, premium facilities

The Aftermath of a Complete Global Sell-Out

By Sunday evening, the band’s official Instagram and X accounts confirmed the end of the sales cycle. Liam Gallagher delivered his trademark online response to the closure of the box office. He congratulated successful buyers while offering his blunt assessment to the rest: “That’s all folks we have officially sold out no more tickets left congratulations to everyone who got a ticket and to the people who didn’t sneak in f*** it yolo.”

Beyond the frontman’s internet quips, the band’s management issued severe cautions regarding secondary ticketing platforms. Unofficial resale sites immediately populated with inflated listings, some exceeding £1,400. Promoters reminded fans that unauthorized tickets floating on social media are likely fraudulent, stressing that legitimate future resales will be restricted exclusively to Ticketmaster and Twickets at face value.

With the 42-date itinerary locked in—stretching from Glasgow in May to a grand finale at Knebworth on September 26th—and promoters confirming that no further shows will be added, fans shut out of the registry window face a narrow path forward. Whether that path involves legitimate face-value exchanges or heeding Liam Gallagher's tongue-in-cheek security breach suggestion is still unclear.