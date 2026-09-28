Celeb-Turned-Sex Offender Go Young-wook Hits Another Brick Wall Expanding Social Media Presence

Former entertainer Go Young-wook had his newly opened TikTok account deleted by the platform on Monday following his convictions for sex crimes against minors. The swift takedown mirrors similar bans across Instagram and YouTube in recent years.

The former rapper attempted to expand his digital footprint by sharing a link to his new TikTok account via his personal X page on Sunday, September 27. The video featured the entertainer wearing a black coat, hat, and glasses alongside the caption Last winter… as he shared clips of his daily life. The post immediately drew sharp criticism from online users, setting off a rapid chain of events that led to the platform stepping in just one day later.

TikTok Enforcement and Community Guidelines

TikTok Korea moved quickly to shut down the profile after the account link drew public attention. In an official statement released on Monday morning, TikTok Korea stated that the platform had reviewed the matter and permanently removed the page.

The company noted that its policies enforce strict penalties for individuals with criminal backgrounds involving minors. According to TikTok’s Community Guidelines, any user confirmed to have committed a sexual offense against a young person faces an absolute ban. Furthermore, the platform automatically purges any secondary accounts associated with that individual to prevent banned figures from maintaining a presence.

Photo: Koreaboo

A Pattern of Social Media Deactivations

The rapid removal on TikTok is the latest in a series of digital shutdowns for the entertainer, who has repeatedly found his attempts to return to public view blocked by major technology companies. After serving a prison sentence and completing years of court-mandated electronic monitoring, he attempted a return to social media in November 2020 by launching an Instagram account. That profile was deactivated shortly after creation because the platform explicitly prohibits accounts held by convicted sex offenders.

A similar cycle occurred when he launched a YouTube channel in August 2024. That channel survived for approximately 18 days before YouTube terminated it under creator responsibility policies regulating harmful behavior outside the platform. At the time, the entertainer pushed back against the platform’s decision, questioning the fairness of blocking his content after he had completed his court-ordered punishments.

Photo: 스포츠조선

Just because I’m a convicted criminal doesn’t mean I posted harmful content. Does YouTube have the right to apply non-existent rules only to one individual? I have served all legal punishments. Why can some people do certain things, but others can’t? Is this really fair? Go Young-wook, via Koreaboo

Criminal Background and Legal History

The digital blocks stem from criminal convictions dating back more than a decade. The entertainer debuted in 1994 as a member of Roo’ra, a mixed-gender hip-hop and dance group. Years later, he was indicted on charges of sexually assaulting and molesting three minors between 2010 and 2012 at his officetel in Seoul and inside his vehicle.

The legal proceedings concluded in December 2013 when the Supreme Court upheld a two-year-and-six-month prison sentence. Alongside prison time, the court ordered him to wear a location-tracking electronic ankle monitor for three years, a mandate he fulfilled until 2018. The judgment also required the public disclosure and notification of his personal information for a five-year period. Following his release from prison in July 2015, he maintained a largely secluded profile before attempting various online comebacks.

Reactions and Remaining Platforms

Following the sudden deletion of his TikTok presence, the former singer took to X—the one major platform that has not removed his account—to share his thoughts on his shrinking digital options. Writing to his followers, he expressed a sense of isolation regarding his public visibility.

I’ve become someone who can’t easily be seen anywhere now. Go Young-wook, via Sportschosun

He added that he might consider changing his name, staying home to manage daily chores, riding a bicycle for errands, and running in quiet spaces to live a quiet life, though noting that that is already how he spends his time.