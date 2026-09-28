Mississippi State vs. Alabama 2026 college football ticket guide

As two undefeated Southeastern Conference powerhouses prepare to clash on the gridiron, demand for Mississippi State vs Alabama 2026 college football tickets has surged across secondary markets. The matchup brings together the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi, for a critical Week 5 showdown scheduled for Saturday, October 3, at noon ET.

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This high-stakes conference encounter carries substantial playoff implications, capturing the attention of college football fans nationwide. Both programs enter the weekend riding momentum, anchored by dynamic quarterback play that has elevated their standing in the national rankings.

For supporters looking to secure admission to the game, entry-level seats start at $157 as of publication. Meanwhile, fans aiming for a closer view of the action can find lower sideline seating starting at $221 in Section 23.

Alabama Football News Conference ahead of Mississippi State

Matchup Context and Team Formats

The visiting Crimson Tide arrive in Starkville holding the No. 7 spot in the national rankings following a dominant blowout victory over South Carolina. Alabama’s offense has found a reliable playmaker in signal-caller Keelon Russell, who has established himself as a dangerous dual-threat option for head coach Kalen DeBoer’s squad.

On the other sideline, the Bulldogs have climbed to No. 16 in the rankings after securing a notable win over Missouri. Mississippi State’s offense is commanded by quarterback Kamario Taylor, whose explosive play has yielded an FBS-leading 14 touchdown passes through the first four games of the season.

Mississippi State Head Coach Jeff Lebby on Missouri Win, Kamario Taylor and Hosting Alabama

Ticketing Details and Seating Options

With kickoff approaching at noon ET on Saturday, October 3, remaining inventory across ticket platforms includes various pricing tiers depending on stadium location. General admission and upper-level entry points begin at the $157 baseline, while premium sections closer to the field command higher rates.

The meeting represents an unusual early-season test between two undefeated conference opponents, heightening the urgency for last-minute buyers hoping to witness the action live in Starkville.