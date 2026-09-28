Jan Boskamp Praises Mark van Bommel and Mika Godts

Mark van Bommel’s tenure as manager of the Belgian national team kicked off in style on Friday evening, securing a 0-2 victory over Italy in Rome during their opening Nations League fixture. The strong performance at the Stadio Olimpico caught the attention of veteran pundits, with former player and analyst Jan Boskamp praising the team’s aggressive tactical approach. However, the match also reignited debates over squad selections from previous tournaments, specifically regarding the omission of Mika Godts.

The visiting side caught the reigning tactical powerhouse off guard during a dominant opening half. “De eerste helft was om duimen en vingers bij af te likken,” Boskamp stated, reflecting on the initial 45 minutes. He highlighted the intense forward pressure, high tempo, and fluid movement that dismantled the Italian defense before the interval. While the team adopted a more cautious posture in the second half, the Dutch coach’s aggressive blueprint left a strong initial impression among observers.

Mika Godts Shines After Past Omissions

Paris Saint-Germain winger Mika Godts stole the headlines by netting the opening goal in Rome with an impressive individual effort. Dribbling past multiple defenders before calmly slotting the ball home, the youngster provided a decisive response to his controversial absence from the national setup during the previous World Cup under former coach Rudi Garcia.

“Het blijft een schande dat die jongen niet mee mocht naar het WK,” Boskamp remarked, describing the player’s prior exclusion as a disgrace. He praised the quality of the strike, labeling it world-class and predicting that the forward will soon secure a regular starting spot at club level in Paris. When discussing how the player was previously perceived in domestic media, where critics often pointed to the Eredivisie as a lower-tier proving ground, the analyst pulled no punches. “Nou, dan moeten jullie je net zo hard schamen als Rudi Garcia,” he noted, suggesting that a Dutch manager like Van Bommel might simply be getting more out of the attacker’s natural scoring instincts.

Mixed Reactions to Squad Depth and Veterans

While the younger generation made a compelling case for regular minutes, other squad members faced harsher scrutiny. Romelu Lukaku featured during the final ten minutes of the fixture, but his brief appearance drew criticism from the analyst desk. Described as a difficult substitute appearance marked by poor ball control, the veteran forward’s struggles were attributed to a lack of complete 90-minute match action over the past year. Observers noted that visible frustrations during on-field altercations highlighted a player currently lacking his usual rhythm.

As the squad transitions into a new era under the former Netherlands international, the integration of dynamic talents like Godts and Dodi Lukebakio—who added the second goal against Italy—suggests a shift in both style and personnel for the national team.