NFL Asks DHS to Remove Brian Dawkins Immigrant Caravan Video

The NFL confirmed on Monday that it requested the Department of Homeland Security remove a social media post featuring Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins and game highlights. The DHS used the clip Sunday on X to comment on a reported migrant caravan approaching the U.S. border.

NFL asks DHS to remove Brian Dawkins highlight video

The NFL formally asked the Department of Homeland Security to take down a 39-second highlight video of former Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos star Brian Dawkins.

DHS posted the clips on Sunday via X with the caption “Our time has come” in reference to a migrant caravan moving from Honduras toward the U.S. border.

Brian Dawkins publicly stated on Monday that he never gave permission for the government agency to use his name, image, and likeness.

The DHS defended the posts by leaning into Dawkins’ nickname, stating they are “playing lockdown defense at the border” and will use every “Weapon at our disposal, from A to X.”

League Intervention Follows Unauthorized Social Media Post

The controversy began on Sunday afternoon when the verified X account of the Department of Homeland Security reposted a report regarding a purported caravan of immigrants approaching the U.S. border. Accompanying the post was the comment “Our time has come” alongside a 39-second clip of Brian Dawkins delivering heavy hits during his NFL career.

Approximately two hours after the initial upload, the DHS doubled down in the comment section. The agency shared a still photo of the defensive back accompanied by the caption “The Border Is Closed.” By early Monday afternoon, both posts remained active on the platform, prompting direct intervention from league headquarters.

“The league requested DHS take down the video,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy stated via email to the press.

Brian Dawkins Responds to Unauthorized NIL Usage

The player at the center of the political social media crossfire did not remain silent. On Monday afternoon, Brian Dawkins took to X to clarify his stance on the unauthorized appropriation of his personal brand.

“I have respectfully not given permission to anyone other than those I currently do business with to use my NIL,” Dawkins wrote on the platform, concluding his message with “Be Blessed!” Alongside the text, he shared a video of himself smiling and laughing about the unusual situation.

According to an Eagles team source, neither the franchise nor the league office gave the DHS permission to utilize Dawkins’ career highlights for the immigration-related posts.

Photo: nbcsports.com

Department of Homeland Security Defends the Post With “Weapon X” Play

When media outlets reached out to the Department of Homeland Security to ask if the agency sought prior permission from the NFL, whether it planned to comply with the removal request, and why it chose Dawkins’ imagery, the department offered a vivid justification referencing the player’s moniker.

“DHS is playing lockdown defense at the border. We will use every Weapon at our disposal, from A to X, to keep Americans safe,” the department wrote in a statement. The agency added that the United States Border Patrol is actively tracking a migrant caravan that departed San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on September 20, 2026.

NFL Demands Homeland Security Remove Brian Dawkins Video Used for Border Crackdown Posts

The DHS statement further asserted that under the leadership of President Trump and Homeland Secretary Markwayne Mullin, the border has remained secured for the past 16 months, declaring that “the days of ‘catch and release’ are over.”

Precedent for Government Use of NFL Footage

This incident is not the first time government entities have utilized professional football highlights in official messaging. Earlier this year, the White House posted a video featuring NFL and NCAA highlights—including a clip of former Eagles cornerback Sheldon Brown hitting New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush in the 2006 playoffs—following strikes on Iran.