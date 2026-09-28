Tony Khan Announces PAC Tribute Show for AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has announced that the upcoming September 30, 2026, episode of AEW Dynamite from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will serve as a dedicated tribute show for the late Benjamin Satterley, universally known as PAC, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 40.

Talent participation and PAC return to historical venue Roster Participation: All talent performing across the Ring of Honor tapings and Wednesday’s live broadcast are doing so on a voluntary basis to honor Satterley’s legacy. Historical Significance: The venue holds deep historical ties to PAC’s AEW tenure, marking a return to the city where he main-evented the inaugural episode of Dynamite against Jon Moxley.

An Emotional Announcement in Jacksonville

The wrestling world continues to reel from the sudden loss of one of its most respected performers. Tony Khan made the emotional announcement regarding Wednesday’s broadcast just prior to the Ring of Honor television tapings in Jacksonville, Florida. Wearing a black armband bearing the initials “PAC,” Khan addressed the live crowd and streamed the announcement directly via his X account.

Before detailing the plans for the Pittsburgh show, Khan requested a moment of silence and a traditional ten-bell salute for Satterley. Reflecting on the location, Khan noted the poignant symmetry of making the announcement in Jacksonville, pointing to the nearby parking lot where AEW held its foundational launch rally on January 8, 2019. Satterley had been a part of the promotion’s story from day one.

Pittsburgh Homecoming and a Storied Legacy

Wednesday night’s venue choice carries profound weight for the locker room. PAC stood across the ring from Jon Moxley in the main event of the very first Dynamite held in Pittsburgh, a rivalry and partnership that eventually evolved into their alignment within the Death Riders stable. Satterley’s final appearances for the promotion came during a high-profile weekend at All Out, where he opened the card against National Champion Andrade El Idolo before later appearing in the main event to support Moxley in his World Championship match against Will Ospreay.

Photo: ringsidenews.com

Khan emphasized that Satterley’s impact extended far beyond his in-ring execution, highlighting a career driven by an unyielding pursuit of excellence. “Somebody who epitomized the very best of wrestling and the very best of humanity,” Khan told the Jacksonville audience, recalling personal memories of traveling, watching football, and sharing dinners with Satterley outside of the squared circle.

Roster Response and Broadcast Adjustments

The suddenness of Satterley’s passing has profoundly affected peers throughout the industry, leaving behind a grieving wife and a deeply united locker room. While specific match cards and tribute segments for the September 30 broadcast remain fluid, the structural approach to the evening has shifted. Performers will be stepping into the ring with Satterley’s memory guiding them.

Tony Khan To Annouced Pac Tribute Show For September 30th AEW Dynamite

Key Milestone Context: PAC’s AEW Timeline Event / Milestone Date / Location Significance AEW Launch Era Connection January 8, 2019 (Jacksonville) Identified by management as a part of the company from the beginning. Inaugural Pittsburgh Main Event Early AEW Dynamite Era (Pittsburgh) Wrestled Jon Moxley in the first-ever Dynamite main event held in the city. Final In-Ring Appearances September 2026 (All Out) Competed against Andrade El Idolo and assisted Jon Moxley in the world title main event. Dedicated Tribute Broadcast September 30, 2026 (Pittsburgh) Broadcast dedicated to honoring Benjamin Satterley’s life and career.

As the promotion prepares to broadcast live from Pittsburgh on TBS and HBO Max, the focus remains squarely on celebrating a competitor who set his mind on being among the greatest of all time and left an indelible mark on everyone he encountered.