Spotify Partner Program Launches in Spain to Pay Podcasters

The Spotify Partner Program is launching in Spain on October 20, bringing direct video podcast monetization to the country’s creators. Announced at Spotify NEXT! in Madrid, the rollout arrives as Spain ranks as the fourth country globally for video podcast penetration, with creators keeping 100% of their integrated sponsorship deals.

The Mechanics of the Spotify Partner Program

Creators who meet Spotify’s minimum consumption thresholds will gain access to a tripartite revenue model. The platform distributes earnings across three distinct pipelines: video consumption by Spotify Premium subscribers, dynamic advertising across both free and external tiers, and built-in sponsorship management tools.

Edu Alonso, head of podcasts for Spotify in Spain, noted during the Madrid presentation that the framework is designed to let creators reinvest in their content and production teams over the long term. Crucially, the platform permits creators to combine these revenue streams without platform interference in their direct brand agreements.

Market Dynamics and the Rise of Video Podcasting in Spain

Spain’s audio ecosystem is undergoing a distinct structural shift toward visual media. Approximately 60% of the top 100 podcasts in the country now publish regular video episodes. Year-over-year metrics highlight a 40% growth in Spanish-language audiovisual formats, alongside a parallel 40% increase in total viewing hours per user.

This surge served as the backdrop for the third edition of the Spotify Podcast Live Sessions at Cines Callao, which featured prominent local programs such as Roca Project, Cuarto Millenial, Tengo un Plan, Bombificadas, Grimey TV, Terrores Criminales, and Criminopatía. Overall videopodcast consumption in the Spanish market has climbed 80% compared to the previous year.

Platform Competition and Creator Retention

The monetization rollout represents a strategic pivot for Spotify, moving away from multi-million-dollar exclusive talent deals that historically favored top-tier names while leaving mid-sized creators uncompensated. With competitors like YouTube and TikTok aggressively courting video podcasters with established monetization tools, Spotify’s expanded eligibility criteria aim to secure creator loyalty through direct payouts.

Early international metrics indicate strong engagement following the broader eligibility rollout earlier in the year. Program participants have experienced a 45% average increase in consumption hours, while monthly payouts have risen by more than a third. Notable international examples, such as Mark Manson’s program SOLVED, illustrate significant revenue multipliers under the system.

What This Means for Creators on October 20

When the expansion hits more than 35 new countries on October 20, Spanish podcasters will find out if their audience metrics clear the platform’s minimum criteria. For Premium subscribers, the update removes dynamic ads from participating video episodes, leaving only host-read or creator-managed sponsorships intact. The financial architecture is set, but the immediate impact will depend entirely on individual show metrics and audience scale.