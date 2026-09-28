Get EncryptPro Lifetime Subscription for $39.99: Secure Your Windows Files

EncryptPro has launched a Personal Plan lifetime subscription for $39.99, down from $139, featuring AES-256 encryption capable of locking down a 10.6GB file on Windows 10 or 11 in just 35 seconds. The software uses zero-knowledge architecture, streaming decryption, and right-click Windows Explorer integration to manage secure file sharing without a cloud upload dependency.

Speed Benchmarks and Performance Under the Hood

Most traditional security suites require users to provision a dedicated virtual disk or container, wait for lengthy decryption processes to complete, and keep a separate application window open. EncryptPro bypasses this overhead by operating directly on native Windows directories. In performance benchmarks on a standard machine, the utility locked down a sprawling 10.6GB file in a brisk 35 seconds.

When it comes to accessing that locked data, streaming decryption changes how large payloads open. Instead of forcing the host machine to decrypt an entire archive before rendering anything on screen, the application opens a 10GB video file almost instantly, letting media play while decryption occurs on the fly. Every file and folder processed by the utility receives AES-256 encryption. To ensure no residual data lingers on the drive, the software overwrites every original file with zeros and random data across multiple passes before purging the record, leaving nothing readable behind in the Recycle Bin.

Zero-Knowledge Architecture and Local Execution

EncryptPro handles this by running entirely offline. The software employs a zero-knowledge setup, meaning the company has no operational capability to access, index, or decrypt user files. Because nothing gets uploaded or synced to external cloud servers, users can verify network isolation themselves using diagnostic utilities like Wireshark or GlassWire.

Portability is baked directly into the deployment model. Encrypted files and folders work without issues when stored on external hard drives or USB flash sticks. Users can carry locked directories across multiple machines and open them offline on any 64-bit Windows 10 or 11 PC.

Granular Sharing Controls and Security Groups

Beyond local file hardening, the Personal Plan introduces structured collaboration tools. Users can establish up to five password-protected Security Groups alongside ten individual one-to-one connections, each supporting two members. PGP file sharing occurs directly over standard email channels without requiring shared passwords.

Revoking access is managed through an Upgrade Lock feature that rotates a connection’s cryptographic keys on demand. This instantly cuts off any unauthorized third party who lacks the newly updated credentials. To prevent self-lockouts, the architecture relies on a single master overarching password that can unlock any group, ensuring a forgotten group password never permanently traps valuable data.

Licensing Terms and System Requirements

The lifetime subscription covers simultaneous installation on up to three devices running 64-bit editions of Windows 10 or 11. Future software updates are included under the $39.99 promotional pricing tier, down from the standard $139 retail cost.