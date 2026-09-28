Nvidia Announces Record $150 Billion Stock Buyback Authorization

Nvidia announced a record-breaking $150 billion stock buyback on Monday, signaling management’s confidence in the long-term AI market. This authorization, the largest increase in a share repurchase authorization in history, brings the company's total repurchase capacity to $235 billion through 2028, even as executives manage a disconnect between the firm's rapid growth and its declining valuation multiples.

A Record-Breaking $235 Billion Commitment

The chipmaker’s decision to commit an additional $150 billion to share repurchases marks the largest increase in a share repurchase authorization in history. This move expands the company’s existing program significantly, pushing the total available for stock buybacks to $235 billion through 2028. The scale of this capital deployment far exceeds recent efforts by other tech giants, including Apple, Alphabet, and Meta.

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Nvidia Boosts Share Buyback Program by $150 Billion | Bloomberg Intelligence

Nvidia has been aggressively returning cash to shareholders. In fiscal year 2025, the company repurchased approximately $34 billion in shares, followed by over $40.4 billion in fiscal year 2026. During the first half of fiscal year 2027, which concluded in July 2026, the company bought back an additional $39 billion.

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Jensen Huang’s Strategy Amid Valuation Declines

Despite record-setting business performance, Nvidia’s stock has faced a steady decline in its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple since August 2024. The chipmaker currently trades at approximately 24 times expected earnings, a figure that has moved increasingly closer to the broader S&P 500 average of 20 times. For a company maintaining high growth rates, this narrowing gap suggests a disconnect between the company’s valuation and its growth.

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Balancing AI Expansion and Shareholder Returns

The company maintains that its cash generation is sufficient to support both initiatives simultaneously. During the first half of fiscal year 2027, Nvidia generated $74.4 billion in operating cash flow, allowing the firm to return $46.1 billion to shareholders while continuing to fund its infrastructure and technology pipeline.