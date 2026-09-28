Why Belgium vs France Kick-off Was Delayed

The UEFA Nations League fixture between Belgium and France at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels experienced an unusual delay on Monday night due to an equipment infraction involving the visiting squad’s socks. Originally scheduled for a 20:45 kickoff, the match eventually got underway at 20:52 after officials spotted a uniform discrepancy in the tunnel.

Sock Discrepancy Halts Kickoff in Brussels

Match officials noted that the colours and setup chosen for the two teams’ socks ran too close together, creating a potential identification hazard for referees during tackles and penalty box scrambles. The confrontation over gear brought a sudden halt to pre-match preparations just moments before the teams were set to walk onto the pitch.

The situation stemmed from a strict interpretation of international football regulations. Under IFAB Law 4 regarding player equipment, competing sides must wear distinct primary colours that separate them from each other as well as from the officiating crew. UEFA enforcement took a hard line on the French squad’s specific choice of lower-leg wear, forcing a quick scramble in the stadium corridors before the opening whistle.

Photo: ouest-france.fr

Modifications Under IFAB Law 4

These underlying layers were visible through small, intentional slits cut into the fabric. UEFA regulations stipulate that socks must be of a single piece without any intentional cuts or alterations.

Tunnel Scramble and Quick Fixes

Caught by the referee inspection in the bowels of the King Baudouin Stadium, the French players had to make fast adjustments. Personnel applied red athletic tape, commonly known as strap, over the exposed areas to match the official team kit and satisfy tournament rules. This quick fix cleared the way for the teams to exit the tunnel, though it created an unexpected moment of tension for the players and the crowd.

Building Drama for the French Squad

The gear dispute added another layer of pre-match drama for the French national team. Just four days prior, an administrative mix-up involved Zinédine Zidane arriving late ahead of his debut anthem ceremony during a 1-0 victory over Turkey. Monday’s equipment check in Brussels tested the squad’s focus once more before high-stakes continental competition.

Once the tape was applied and officials signed off on the kit modifications, the match proceeded without further administrative hitfalls. The brief delay had no bearing on the sporting contest itself, resolving cleanly before play commenced on the pitch in Brussels.