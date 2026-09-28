Detroit Lions beat New York Jets 31-24 as Jahmyr Gibbs scores three touchdowns

The Detroit Lions secured a 31-24 victory over the New York Jets on September 27, 2026, at Ford Field. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs served as the focal point of the Lions’ offense, accounting for three total touchdowns and helping the team reach at least thirty points for the third consecutive game this season. The Lions’ offense proved explosive, scoring on five of its last six drives.

The game remained a defensive struggle through the first quarter, which ended scoreless. The Lions broke the deadlock in the second quarter with a field goal, but the Jets responded when rookie Kenyon Sadiq recorded his first professional touchdown on a 24-yard reception.

A High-Scoring Second Half

The intensity increased after halftime as both teams traded scores. Gibbs extended Detroit’s lead with a touchdown run, while the Jets stayed within striking distance following a field goal by Jason Sanders. The fourth quarter featured a back-and-forth scoring display, with Gibbs adding two more touchdowns—one rushing and one receiving—while the Jets countered with scores from Jeremy Ruckert and Garrett Wilson.

Despite the Jets’ efforts to remain competitive, the game was ultimately decided in the closing minute. With less than a minute remaining, the Detroit defense executed a decisive strip sack against Jets quarterback Geno Smith. The Lions recovered the fumble, effectively sealing the win.

Photo: newyorkjets.com

Key Performances and Statistical Milestones

Jahmyr Gibbs: The running back logged three touchdowns, bringing his career total with the Lions to 43, placing him second in franchise history behind Barry Sanders.

Geno Smith: The Jets quarterback finished the day with 321 passing yards, completing 31 passes and throwing three touchdown passes, though he was hampered by the late-game turnover.

Kenyon Sadiq: The rookie tight end emerged as a significant threat, recording 7 receptions for 105 yards and his first NFL touchdown.

While the Jets demonstrated progress in their offensive execution, the late fumble proved costly. For Detroit, the victory marks a return to winning form following their Week 2 loss, leaving the team with a 2-1 record on the season. The Jets fell to their second defeat of the year despite what was described as one of their strongest performances of the season.