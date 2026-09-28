Bitcoin trades near $84,000 as spot ETFs see $2.39 billion in inflows

Bitcoin (BTC) traded near $84,000, recovering from a seven-day low a poco più di $82,500. Spot exchange-traded funds added 2,39 miliardi di dollari in weekly inflows, pushing 2026 net flows into positive territory despite macroeconomic headwinds and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields reaching 5.18%.

Bitcoin ETF inflows and market liquidity pressures Institutional Inflows: U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs absorbed approximately 27,800 BTC over the week, neutralizing earlier outflows and generating 2,39 miliardi di dollari in net capital.

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs absorbed approximately 27,800 BTC over the week, neutralizing earlier outflows and generating 2,39 miliardi di dollari in net capital. Derivatives Liquidation: Intra-week volatility wiped out 398 milioni di dollari in long leveraged positions across the crypto sector, compared to 132 milioni di dollari in short positions.

Intra-week volatility wiped out 398 milioni di dollari in long leveraged positions across the crypto sector, compared to 132 milioni di dollari in short positions. Macro Pressures: Traditional financial markets faced tightening liquidity as 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit 5.18%, the highest level since July 2007.

Intra-Week Volatility and Derivatives Liquidation Market dynamics shifted sharply as Bitcoin entered the weekend supported above the $84,000 threshold before sliding late Sunday. Prices dropped from nearly $84,900 to $82,783, eventually breaching $82,600 during early Monday trading sessions. This localized sell-off erased roughly 92 milioni di dollari in long Bitcoin positions over a 24-hour window, alongside 33,5 milioni di dollari in shorts. Across the broader digital asset ecosystem, long liquidations reached 398 milioni di dollari against 132 milioni di dollari in short positions. Despite this turbulence, the asset clawed back lost ground to trade near $83,360 by midday Monday, marking a 1.5% daily decline and a 3% drop over a seven-day span. Total market capitalization remained beneath the 1,7 trilioni di dollari threshold, though spot values tracked more than 7% higher compared to the beginning of the month. Photo: news.bit2me.com

Macroeconomic Headwinds and Yield Pressures The broader financial market presented competing signals as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield advanced 4 basis points to 5.18%, marking levels unseen since July 2007. Long-term 30-year yields similarly climbed to 5.46%, matching historical ranges from 2004. Concurrently, the Japanese yen weakened to 159 against the U.S. dollar, adding foreign exchange friction to global capital flows. Higher sovereign yields typically redirect institutional capital toward fixed-income safe havens, increasing the cost of holding non-yielding risk assets. Yet, Bitcoin maintained valuation stability near $84,000. Meanwhile, alternative digital assets experienced distinct shifts; the token ONDO (Ondo Finance) crossed the $0.50 threshold for the first time since December 2025, supported by the deployment of tokenized portfolios utilizing BlackRock-backed asset models.

ETF Accumulation and On-Chain Resistance Levels According to research notes from Bitfinex analysts, institutional demand proved robust enough to offset macroeconomic pressures. Spot Bitcoin ETFs absorbed 27,800 BTC within a single week—equivalent to two months of nuove emissioni. Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) tracking Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) positioning indicates that leveraged funds cover a maximum of 15% of that volume, pointing to directional spot accumulation rather than basis trading arbitrage. Market Metric Value Context Weekly ETF Inflows 2,39 miliardi di dollari Largest weekly intake since October 2025 10-Year Treasury Yield 5.18% Highest level recorded since July 2007 Liquidated Longs (24h) 398 milioni di dollari Total crypto sector leveraged long wipeout Key Technical Resistance $96,700 Identified via MVRV valuation metrics On-chain metrics highlight a significant concentration of long-term holder supply clustered between $84,000 and $85,000. Analysts emphasize that market direction in the fourth quarter hinges on whether buyers continue acquiring inventory above their cost basis. Immediate technical thresholds remain defined by a primary resistance level at $96,700—derived from the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) average—and a structural support floor situated at $77,000.