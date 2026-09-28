Manuel Seal, Hit Songwriter for Mariah Carey and Usher, Dies at 66

Manuel Seal, the award-winning songwriter and producer who helped shape the iconic sound of So So Def and co-created defining 1990s and 2000s R&B hits for Mariah Carey, Usher, and Janet Jackson, has passed away at the age of 66. His longtime collaborator Jermaine Dupri confirmed the news on Instagram on Sunday, September 27, paying tribute to a foundational creative partner whose cause of death has not been publicly revealed.

The Core Facts of Manuel Seal’s Legacy and Passing The Milestone: Manuel Seal, GRAMMY-winning producer and architect of the So So Def sound, died at age 66, with his passing announced on Sunday, September 27.

Manuel Seal, GRAMMY-winning producer and architect of the So So Def sound, died at age 66, with his passing announced on Sunday, September 27. The Collaborator’s Tribute: Longtime partner Jermaine Dupri shared the news on Instagram, calling Seal the first person to truly understand him musically and noting, “Every time we spoke, we always ended the conversation by saying I love you.”

Longtime partner Jermaine Dupri shared the news on Instagram, calling Seal the first person to truly understand him musically and noting, “Every time we spoke, we always ended the conversation by saying I love you.” The Creative Footprint: Seal earned thirteen GRAMMY nominations and won Best R&B Song for co-writing Mariah Carey’s record-breaking smash “We Belong Together,” alongside major contributions to albums by Usher, TLC, and Aretha Franklin.

Shaping the Sonic Blueprint of So So Def Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Manuel Seal arrived as a powerhouse musician, songwriter, and producer at a critical moment for urban contemporary music. His partnership with Jermaine Dupri anchored the rise of So So Def, defining a lush, soulful, and rhythm-driven aesthetic that dominated the charts through the mid-1990s and 2000s. Seal was not merely a behind-the-scenes technician; he actively stepped into the frame, famously appearing on the hook of rapper Da Brat’s chart-topping 1994 single “Funkdafied.” His writing and production credits rapidly expanded across the R&B and hip-hop landscape. Seal lent his melodic sensibility to TLC’s multi-platinum sophomore album, CrazySexyCool, helping establish the group’s legendary sonic edge. He then teamed up with Mariah Carey to co-write her enduring 1995 hit “Always Be My Baby,” laying down a masterclass in mid-tempo pop-R&B songwriting that remains a radio staple decades later. Instagram

Crafting Modern R&B Classics With Usher and Mariah Carey Seal’s creative partnership with Usher yielded some of the defining records of the late ’90s R&B renaissance. He composed multiple tracks on Usher’s breakout sophomore album, My Way, including the title track as well as the smash hit singles “You Make Me Wanna” and “Nice and Slow.” These compositions bridged smooth vocal delivery with innovative, club-ready percussion, establishing Usher as a global pop and R&B powerhouse. A decade later, Seal reached the pinnacle of his profession alongside Mariah Carey. For his work on Carey’s blockbuster single “We Belong Together” from her tenth studio album, The Emancipation of Mimi, Seal won the GRAMMY Award for Best R&B Song in 2006. The track proved to be a historic chart juggernaut, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for fourteen non-consecutive weeks and tying as the second longest-running Number 1 song in the chart’s history at the time of its release. Instagram

A Storied Discography Across Decades of Popular Music Beyond his defining work with Carey and Usher, Seal’s production and songwriting credits read as a roll call of royalty in soul and R&B. His catalog includes influential collaborations with Aretha Franklin, Destiny’s Child, Xscape, Tyrese, Alicia Keys, Gerald Levert, and Marc Dorsey. Accumulating thirteen GRAMMY nominations across his career, Seal operated as a quiet giant whose meticulous approach to arrangement elevated every project he touched. Reflecting on the loss, Jermaine Dupri emphasized the depth of their creative bond. “I used to try to do as much as I could when he was there because the one thing he taught me was that the more you know, the better it’s gonna sound,” Dupri wrote, signing off his public tribute with a final farewell to “Big E.”

Selected Milestones in Manuel Seal’s Producing Career Artist Project / Song Year Accolade / Impact Da Brat “Funkdafied” 1994 Appeared on the hook of the chart-topping single. TLC CrazySexyCool Multiple writing credits on the multi-platinum sophomore album. Mariah Carey “Always Be My Baby” 1995 Co-wrote the iconic, enduring chart hit. Usher My Way (“You Make Me Wanna”, “Nice and Slow”) Composed key songs on Usher’s breakout sophomore album. Mariah Carey “We Belong Together” Won Best R&B Song at the 2006 GRAMMY Awards.