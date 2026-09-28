Boox launches Picco 3.97-inch e-reader for $100

Boox has officially entered the sub-4-inch e-reader market with the announcement of the Picco, a 3.97-inch monochrome device launching for $100. Designed for extreme portability, the new e-reader is roughly the size of a playing card and serves as the debut model for the company’s new Tiles lineup.

Preorders for the device opened today, with shipping expected to begin in November. The Picco differentiates itself from larger models by balancing its role as a reading device with integrated productivity features.

Hardware and Display Specifications

The Picco features a monochrome display with a resolution of 235 pixels per inch. To support reading in various environments, the device includes an adjustable front light capable of switching between warm and cool tones. For navigation and control, users can utilize the built-in touchscreen or physical page-turning buttons located on the side of the chassis.

Boox Picco: A 3.97" E-Reader That Fits Anywhere

Storage capacity is managed via a microSD card slot, which supports up to 2 TB of flash memory; a 16 GB card is included with the device. Connectivity options include both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, allowing users to transfer files via USB-C or web-based methods.

Productivity and Portability Features

Boox has positioned the Picco as a dual-purpose tool, equipping it with a streamlined operating system that includes Pomodoro, Todo, and Countdown apps. The design focuses on physical integration with other mobile devices, featuring a magnetic ring on the case that allows it to be attached to the back of a smartphone.