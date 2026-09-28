DRC Ruling Party Official Beaten to Death After Radio Show on Ebola

Marie-Celestin Karondwa, acting president of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress federal executive committee in Butembo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, was beaten to death and his house torched on September 27, 2026, following a radio appearance promoting Ebola prevention measures during a regional outbreak.

As medical responders combat the largest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s history—driven by the rare Bundibugyo virus—misinformation and fear continue to jeopardize vital healthcare interventions and claim the lives of those attempting to guide the public toward safety.

Ebola transmission and community resistance to healthcare workers

Viral Transmission: The Ebola virus spreads through body fluids or contaminated materials, causing organ damage and blood vessel impairment.

The Ebola virus spreads through body fluids or contaminated materials, causing organ damage and blood vessel impairment. Community Resistance: Public health communication is critical during an outbreak, but distrust and misinformation can trigger violent opposition against healthcare workers and responders.

The Fatal Radio Broadcast and Attack in Butembo

The violence erupted on a Sunday in the Vulindi area north of Butembo, located within the North Kivu province. Marie-Celestin Karondwa, serving as the acting president of the ruling Union for Democracy and Social Progress federal executive committee, had just returned from a local radio broadcast. During the program, he urged residents to take seriously the threat posed by the Ebola virus and adhere to prevention measures.

According to local reports, an unidentified group of attackers ambushed Karondwa, subjected him to a severe beating, and destroyed his property by setting his house and all belongings on fire. He succumbed to his injuries shortly after the assault. The party’s federation in Butembo released a formal statement mourning Karondwa as an innocent victim targeted for defending the official party line regarding the existence of the disease and its threat to the local population.

Escalating Violence Against Healthcare Workers in North Kivu

Healthcare providers, treatment facilities, and public awareness infrastructure have faced riots, property damage, and armed assaults driven by rumours and distrust of medical authorities.

Public health experts note that regional conflict, paired with these violent disruptions, hampers containment efforts and accelerates viral transmission across affected provinces.

Key Metrics of the Current Ebola Outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo Indicator Statistics Viral Strain Bundibugyo virus Total Infections 8,067 confirmed cases Total Fatalities 3,901 deaths Geographic Spread 7 affected provinces Outbreak Start Date May 15

Epidemiological Impact and the Bundibugyo Strain

First identified in 1976, the Ebola virus is a highly contagious and often fatal pathogen affecting humans and non-human primates. The virus induces organ damage and impairs blood vessel integrity, sometimes leading to severe internal and external bleeding. Transmission occurs through body fluids or contaminated materials.

The current epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo stems from the rare Bundibugyo virus strain, which currently lacks approved treatments or vaccines. Health data indicates that the outbreak has infected 8,067 people and claimed 3,901 lives across seven provinces since being announced on May 15. This makes it the largest and deadliest epidemic in the nation’s history, second globally only to the 2014-2016 West Africa outbreak.

Conclusion and Calls for Accountability

The Union for Democracy and Social Progress has formally demanded that Congolese authorities launch a formal investigation into the death of Marie-Celestin Karondwa to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

Health organization and government epidemiological data sources