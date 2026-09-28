Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Gender-Affirming Care Ban in Federal Prisons

The Trump administration filed an emergency appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday seeking to lift a lower court order that currently blocks a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender federal inmates. The policy halts surgeries, hormones, and social accommodations such as wigs, while continuing to allow mental health therapy and psychiatric services.

The emergency request comes after lower courts blocked officials from immediately carrying out the restrictions. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth ordered the government in June to continue providing gender-affirming care like hormone therapy in a class-action lawsuit filed by three transgender inmates incarcerated at federal correctional institutions in New Jersey, Florida, and Minnesota. Lamberth deemed the policy likely arbitrary and capricious in violation of a federal law governing agency procedures. A divided appeals court panel and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit left the order in place.

Executive Order and Prison Policy Changes

The policy was adopted after an executive order from President Donald Trump requiring the Federal Bureau of Prisons to revise its medical care policies so that federal funds are not spent for the purpose of conforming an inmate’s appearance to that of the opposite sex. Issued in February, the directive ordered changes across numerous federal agencies and followed an executive order on Trump’s first day back in office recognizing only two genders and ordering the halt of funding for gender-affirming treatments. The Bureau of Prisons had stated in 2025 that it was providing hormone therapy to more than 600 inmates under prior procedures that allowed treatments when clinically indicated.

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to restrict gender-affirming care in federal prisons

Supreme Court Arguments and Legal Context