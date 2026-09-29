Bitcoin ETFs See Record Inflows but Market Demand Remains Uncertain

US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded a net inflow of $2.39 billion during the week ending September 25, 2026, marking the strongest weekly performance of the year. While these inflows indicate institutional appetite, daily volume data shows a sharp deceleration, suggesting that the initial momentum may be cooling significantly.

Bitcoin inflows diverge as market awaits inflation report

Momentum Divergence: While weekly inflows hit a 2026 high of $2.39 billion, daily inflows contracted by 87% between Monday and Friday, signaling a potential exhaustion of immediate buying pressure.

While weekly inflows hit a 2026 high of $2.39 billion, daily inflows contracted by 87% between Monday and Friday, signaling a potential exhaustion of immediate buying pressure. Supply-Side Dynamics: Approximately 81% of total Bitcoin supply has remained unmoved for at least six months, creating a liquidity crunch that amplifies price volatility during periods of buying.

Approximately 81% of total Bitcoin supply has remained unmoved for at least six months, creating a liquidity crunch that amplifies price volatility during periods of buying. Macroeconomic Sensitivity: Market participants are bracing for the September 30 PCE inflation report, which will serve as the primary catalyst for shifting Federal Reserve interest rate expectations and subsequent risk-asset allocation.

Deconstructing the Record Weekly Inflow

The headline figure of $2.39 billion in net inflows masks a cooling trend in market participation. The week began with a surge of nearly 1 billion dollars on September 21, following a 6.7% daily price increase in Bitcoin. This specific move was heavily influenced by technical factors, including the liquidation of approximately 262 million dollars in short positions within a single hour. When short positions are liquidated, traders are forced to buy back the underlying asset to cover their positions, creating a mechanical upward pressure on price that is distinct from organic, long-term institutional demand. By September 25, daily inflows had moderated to 134.5 million dollars. While the streak of seven consecutive days of positive inflows remains a bullish indicator for total assets under management—now totaling approximately 108.42 billion dollars—the diminishing daily volume suggests the “record-breaking” week was front-loaded by volatility-induced buying rather than sustained capital allocation.

Bitcoinové ETF přilákaly 2,39 miliardy dolarů, ale BTC klesl pod 83 tisíc dolarů

The Liquidity Squeeze and Exchange Outflows

Data from on-chain analytics firms suggests that the price action is as much a function of limited supply as it is of new demand. Between September 22 and September 25, roughly 2.7 billion dollars in Bitcoin was withdrawn from major cryptocurrency exchanges. Historically, such outflows are interpreted as a shift toward cold storage or long-term holding. Addresses holding between 100 and 1,000 BTC have increased their aggregate holdings by 113,950 BTC since mid-July, representing a 2.22% growth in their position. This persistent accumulation, coupled with the fact that exchange trading volumes are currently tracking 30% lower than at the start of the year, paints a picture of a market with high “stickiness.” With 16.3 million BTC locked in addresses that have seen no movement in over six months, the available float for active trading is thinner.

Institutional Accumulation vs. Active Trading

Metric Data Point Weekly Net Inflow (Sept 21-25) $2.39 Billion Peak Daily Inflow (Sept 21) Nearly 1 billion dollars Friday Daily Inflow (Sept 25) 134.5 million dollars BTC Held in “Inactive” Wallets 16.3 million BTC Exchange Outflows (Sept 22-25) 2.7 billion dollars

Macroeconomic Headwinds and the September 30 PCE Test

The sustainability of these ETF inflows remains tethered to the broader macroeconomic environment. The upcoming release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index on September 30 is the next hurdle for risk-on assets. As the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, any deviation from consensus estimates will directly impact Treasury yields.