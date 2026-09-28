Dominika Cibulková appears with Tibor Vincze during divorce from Michal Navara

Former tennis professional Dominika Cibulková and her estranged husband Michal Navara are going through divorce proceedings following a ten-year marriage and the breakdown of their relationship last year. While the legal dissolution of their high-value assets and custody arrangements for their two children continue, public attention has shifted toward Cibulková’s public appearances with her new partner, Tibor Vincze.

Dominika Cibulková manages divorce and public scrutiny

Marital Status: Dominika Cibulková and Michal Navara remain legally married while sorting out asset division and child custody for their two children, Jakubko and Ninka.

Dominika Cibulková and Michal Navara remain legally married while sorting out asset division and child custody for their two children, Jakubko and Ninka. Public Scrutiny: Recent public appearances by Cibulková and her new partner, Tibor Vincze, at the Slovak National Theatre (SND) have drawn intense social media commentary regarding public etiquette, attire, and personal dynamics.

Recent public appearances by Cibulková and her new partner, Tibor Vincze, at the Slovak National Theatre (SND) have drawn intense social media commentary regarding public etiquette, attire, and personal dynamics. Family Priorities: Despite the split, both Cibulková and Navara have emphasized that their primary focus remains the emotional well-being of their children.

Divorce Proceedings and Asset Division

Ten years after their marriage, Dominika Cibulková and Michal Navara are formalizing their separation. The couple, who shared a harmonious partnership until last year, are currently working through the legal steps required to dissolve their union. Because the separation involves a substantial estate and custody agreements for their children, Jakubko and Ninka, the process requires careful structuring. Their first court hearing is complete, but the formal legal ties remain active until all financial and family terms are fully settled.

Throughout this transition, both parties have maintained that the welfare of their children overrides personal disputes. Cibulková addressed the situation publicly, noting that parental behavior dictates how children experience a divorce. As she stated to Koktejl, “With Michal, our children are absolute priorities for us. And that is the most important thing. That children simply do not suffer because their parents divorce, but they suffer because of how they treat each other and what those children witness. So I think that in this, Michal and I are absolutely responsible.”

Public Appearances and Social Media Reception

Public interest intensified after Cibulková and Tibor Vincze attended a performance of the conversational comedy Amatéri at the Slovak National Theatre (SND). Although the pair attempted to bypass photographers, media coverage captured their arrival, triggering a wave of online commentary regarding their public interactions and wardrobe choices.

Observers on social media dissected video footage of the couple entering the venue, noting the physical distance between them as Vincze walked slightly behind Cibulková. Commentators also focused on the contrast in their attire. While Vincze wore a formal suit, Cibulková opted for a casual look featuring jeans and a tight short-sleeved top. This contrast prompted discussions among followers regarding traditional theatre dress codes and public deportment.

In addition to commentary on their arrival dynamics and clothing choices, social media users drew comparisons between Cibulková’s new partner and her estranged husband. Observers noted physical similarities between Vincze and Navara, leading to widespread online discussions regarding the parallel appearance of the two men.

Parental Focus Amid Transition

As the legal and financial separation moves forward, Cibulková and Navara continue to share parental responsibilities. The former sports star has reiterated that maintaining a respectful environment for their children is the guiding principle behind their ongoing communication. While public attention remains fixed on her personal life and appearances with Vincze, the formal resolution of their marriage centers on the equitable division of shared assets and securing stable custody arrangements for their family.